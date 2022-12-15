Award for Imperial

Imperial College London has gained the Secured Environments accreditation.

Pictured is Metropolitan Police Commander Helen Harper recently presenting a Secured Environments certificate to Imperial College Head of Security, Terry Branch; on Terry’s left is his deputy Nigel Ward, who featured in the November print edition of Professional Security Magazine, in our article on building and site lockdowns.

Terry Branch said: “This award has taken a lot of a hard work from a great number of people. It is demonstration of the dedication the Security team has in placing the safety and security of all staff, students, and visitors as our utmost priority.

“I’d like to thank those staff that worked tirelessly to achieve this award. Our officers have been instrumental in implementing the principles and demonstrating them day-in-day-out. I’d also like to thank everyone who submitted a response to our survey earlier in the year; the responses were incredibly valuable in understanding our strengths and where we can improve.”

About Secured Environments

It’s a certification scheme set up in 2007 by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI), run by Perpetuity Research and Consultancy International Limited (PRCI) which is awarded to those able to show that they have adopted six key principles for protecting themselves against crime. Typical locations include landmark buildings, shopping centres, halls of residence and business premises, besides campuses. Organisers say it provides a framework for managing and meeting the challenges faced, and it enables you to refine and demonstrate what is effective. The aim; to help organisations think about their risks and how to make the best use of what they already have. Visit www.securedenvironments.com.

About Imperial

Consistently rated in the world’s top universities, it’s the only university in the UK to focus exclusively on science, medicine, engineering and business. As mentioned in our November edition, it has nine sites dotted around west London; it’s based at South Kensington beside the famed national museums; and has a new build at White City. Visit https://www.imperial.ac.uk/.