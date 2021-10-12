Julie Barker has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the UK-based organisation for security professionals working in higher and further education.

She’s the former Director of Hospitality and Accommodation Services at University of Brighton for over 25 years, Lead Sustainability Non-Exec Director for CUBO, and Chair of TUCO for six years, Julie is two-time winner of the Catey Awards. She featured within the Public Sector Top 20 Most Influential from 2011 to 2016 and is a consultant to the sector. She was instrumental in re-launching TUCO (The University Caterers Organisation), mobilising new services to support members, learning, and training in this member association.

Julie, pictured, said: “I am delighted to be joining AUCSO at a pivotal time in its evolution and development when security and safeguarding has never been so important in ensuring the safety and well-being of campus communities, supporting students during their time with universities whether on site or through resi-life.

“AUCSO has a great reputation with members across the globe, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to support the highest standards of security and safeguarding in day-to-day operations, raising the profile of the outstanding work undertaken by our members and encouraging youth and new talent into the sector.”

Julie was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Public Sector Awards in 2018.

She takes over from Bernadette Duncan, who has retired.

AUCSO’S annual conference and AGM, the first in person since covid, is due at the University of Leeds from March 29 to 31, 2022. Those booked and paid for the 2021 conference, will be automatically transferred. Visit https://www.aucso.org/.