AUCSO conference 2023

The Heriot-Watt University Conference Centre, in Edinburgh is the setting for this year’s 37th annual AUCSO (Association of University Chief Security Officers) Conference. It runs from Tuesday, April 18 until Thursday, April 20, and is open to members and member institutions.

Delegates can take advantage of an Early Bird Rate until the end of this month. A programme of keynote speakers is being finalised. Alongside the speakers there will also be the opportunity to join breakout sessions on various topics; plus evening networking.

Last year’s conference saw a record attendance of over 230 including AUCSO members and guests and 45 industry exhibitors, its largest exhibition to date. Suppliers and AUSCO partners are encouraged to sign up early. Delegates will be able to visit the exhibition in between workshops and talks.

A welcome event and exhibitors fair will run on the Tuesday evening in the Conference Centre and a networking evening is planned for the Wednesday, held at Edinburgh Castle. The Castle, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, still has soldiers from the British Army garrisoned there.

A Black Tie Gala Dinner and Awards Evening will run on the Thursday evening at the Signet Library in Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile. The Signet Library dates back to 1822 and is home to the Society of Writers to His Majesty’s Signet and holds the reference library for the Scottish legal system. The winners of the AUCSO Awards will be announced at the dinner.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, pictured, says: “We are very much looking forward to our 37th annual conference – it will be great to see colleagues and friends – and meet new ones too. We are excited to offer the Early Bird Discount, which is available until the end of the month, and so do please register, for what we promise to be a highly thought-provoking and fascinating Conference.

“We are also keen to hear from businesses and charities who would be interested in exhibiting at the Conference as it’s a great way to promote your products or services to a targeted audience of university and security specialists. We particularly look forward to the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on the Thursday evening when we will announce the winners of the 2023 AUCSO Awards. It will be wonderful to see delegates, business partners, shortlisted colleagues and special guests come together to celebrate the amazing work security teams have achieved within their institutions during 2022.”

The Conference is open to AUSCO members and non-members. To register your place at the conference, and take advantage of the Early Bird Rate, visit: https://eu.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=200251767&.

The cost is £525 per person (£499 for Early Bird Registration) and that includes:

Attendance at all Conference sessions, refreshments, and lunches.

Attendance at all social events including the Welcome Reception Tuesday 18 April, AUCSO Dinner Wednesday 19 April and the Gala Dinner Thursday 20 April.

Accommodation at the Conference hotel (Check in Tuesday 18 April, Check Out Friday 21 April).

There is also a Day Delegate Rate of £200. Day delegates can also attend the AUCSO Dinner on Wednesday 19 April for £99 and the Gala Dinner and Awards on Thursday 20 April for £160 (both events subject to availability)

Registration closes on Friday, March 17.