Education

AUCSO 2022 conference: Wednesday

30th March 2022

The University of Leeds is this week’s unseasonably cold, even sleety, venue for the chiefs of university security association Aucso’s annual conference.

More in the May print edition of Professional Security magazine.

Photo by Mark Rowe; left to right, Aucso deputy chair Oliver Curran, University College London; conference speaker, Dr David Rubens, founder and chief of the Institute of Strategic Risk Management (ISRM); and Les Allan of Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Aucso chair.

The 2023 conference is due to be hosted by Heriot-Watt. Visit www.aucso.org.


