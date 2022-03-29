AUCSO 2022 awards shortlist

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the body for higher and further education security managers, has announced its Annual Awards 2022 shortlist. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Thursday. The 2022 AUCSO Annual Conference and AGM are running from today until Thursday, at the University of Leeds’ Edge complex.

As pre-covid – the 2022 conference is the first in-person one since 2019’s at Aston – the Annual Awards celebrate the work by security teams in their institutions in 2021, one of the most difficult years in recent memory. This year alongside the other categories of Officer of the Year, Team of the Year and Initiative of the Year, AUCSO has introduced a new category, Manager of the Year. The awards shortlist is:

Officer of the Year

Phillip Barnett: University of Queensland Australia

Stephen Nolan: Heriot-Watt University

Manager of the Year

Hannah Booth: Heriot-Watt University

Terry Branch: Imperial College London

Geoff Brown: University of York

Team of the Year

B-shift Team: University of Essex

Campus Security Team: University of Glasgow

Campus Security Team: University of Liverpool

Security Day Team: Staffordshire University

Initiative of the Year

Heriot-Watt University: Dubai Campus

Imperial College London: Health & Wellbeing Initiative

University of Queensland Australia: Mass Notification System

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, pictured, says: “We are delighted to announce this year’s awards shortlist and it’s wonderful to see such a breadth of universities being shortlisted from across the UK and the whole world. We are very much looking forward to announcing the winners.”