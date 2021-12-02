Zitko Talent industry joiner

The electronic security integrator, Frontline Security Solutions, has joined the Zitko Talent industry alliance. The installation company will be welcoming an initial two trainees at the end of the year. If successful, Frontline will be looking to using the Zitko Talent programme further across its business.

Frontline, which is part of the Chubb Group, provides access control, CCTV, intruder, and intercom systems for customers across the EMEA region and has a long-standing relationship with the Zitko Group. Frontline Director of Operations, Peter Kidd, says: “As a former apprentice myself, I understand the importance of developing entry level engineers, especially with today’s talent shortages. We have always liked to develop our own talent within the business and many employees have been with us well over ten-plus years.

“The Zitko Talent selection process identifies top talent with the right attitude and transferable skills that then gives their tailored one-year programme the best chance of training and certifying people quickly and cost effectively. I’m looking forward being part of the Talent journey and seeing our trainees develop with our company.”

And CEO at Zitko Group, George Zitko, pictured, says: “I’m delighted to welcome Frontline to Zitko Talent’s expanding list of employers. A long-term Zitko partner – Frontline are a successful integrator well versed in higher end access control and CCTV systems. They place huge value on their employees, promoting growth and development. Like our existing Talent employers, they are fully committed to supporting our goal of solving the talent crisis by bringing new candidates with transferable skills into the industry. The future is just as exciting, with a wider adoption programme planned should the initial phase prove successful.”

Zitko adds that it’s virtually one year to the day the alliance launched. Other founding employers have priority access to candidate availability and other commercial benefits, the recruitment firm adds.