World Cup frauds

The UK counter-fraud trade association Cifas reports that it’s seen a sharp rise in ticketing scams, including fake ticket lotteries offering cash prizes or hospitality packages distributed through phishing texts and emails. It’s also seen a rise in fake websites purporting to be the official World Cup website.

Football fans are advised to be cautious of unsolicited emails claiming they have won tickets, and never click on links included in these emails. Doing so runs the risk of downloading malware designed to steal personal and financial information. You can report a suspicious email to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Amber Burridge, Head of Intelligence for Cifas, said: “With the festive season approaching and household budgets remaining squeezed, criminals continue to deceive members of the public struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. In the first nine months of 2022, over 210,800 cases of identity fraud were recorded to the National Fraud Database, a 34 per cent rise from last year. It accounts for the majority of fraud cases.

“Hopeful ticket purchasers for the World Cup and 2023 concerts are being targeted, as well as social media users looking for help with rising prices. Black Friday is also being used by fraudsters as an opportunity to scam people out of their hard-earned cash, and mobile phone customers are subject to increasingly sophisticated scams.

“People are advised to stop and think carefully before responding to unsolicited emails or phone calls and challenge requests to part with your personal or financial details. Criminals will try to use a sense of urgency to discomfort you, don’t be afraid to stand your ground.”

As for shopping more generally, Citizens Advice has warned that even the savviest shoppers can run into difficulties, especially online, where it can be harder to make sure you’re getting what you bargained for. Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “With everyone feeling the pinch, it’s vital that shoppers know how to shop wisely, know their rights, and what to do if things go wrong.”

Among the advice by Trading Standards:

– Do not blindly trust online reviews, many of which can be faked

– Before entering any payment information into a website, check the URL – scammers have been known to clone legitimate websites in order to steal banking details

– Use a protected payment method like a credit card, PayPal or a Klarna account – debit card payments are not protected if there is a problem with a purchase

– Be on guard against fake, poor quality and potentially dangerous goods – if the price of something seems too good to be true, it probably is.