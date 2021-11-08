Westfield contract

The facilities management contractor Mitie has won a three-year contract with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to deliver security services, including site patrols and control room management, for Westfield London (pictured, at Shepherds Bush) and Westfield Stratford City, the shopping centres in west and east London respectively.

The FM firm will provide bespoke training to all 230 security officers on site. Officers will also receive ‘guest service training’, giving them the skills to be able to support the visiting public and respond to any issues.

Mitie and URW add that they have also committed to sustainability, by using only zero emission electric vehicles to help cut carbon emissions from transport on site. All Mitie staff will be provided with sustainable uniforms that are recycled once they are no longer needed; and the contract will see the creation of a paperless office for the Mitie team.

As for technology, the FM company is to roll out its Merlin 24/7 solution. Through this app, security officers at the Westfields will receive real time insights and updates to their mobile devices on relevant security issues. The updates will be supported by intelligence from security analysts both at Mitie’s Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) and URW’s in house team.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said: “We’re extremely excited to have started our partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield with this new contract to deliver security services for their shopping centres in London. As experts in providing security services to many retail and public space customers, we look forward to using our industry-leading technology to support our frontline colleagues, helping create safe and secure environments for Westfield customers and ensuring they continue to have a great experience.”