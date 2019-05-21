Trisat has launched the B L AID+ Ballistic Advanced Incident Defence System. The wearable first aid and trauma pack is for mitigating the risks to citizen first responders from shootings, stabbings and blast shrapnel. The pack is accompanied by a course and blended e-learning to provide advice on how to stay safe and administer treatment.

Tremaine Kent, pictured, Director of Trisat says: “It is human nature to want to help other people in trouble in emergency situations, but as testimonies in the recent inquest into the London Bridge attacks of 2017 have shown, ‘good samaritans’ can themselves become victims. We have developed the B L AID+ system to give first responders and workplace first aiders enhanced protection to confidently and effectively treat casualties during a serious incident.”

The product is made of DuPont Kevlar ballistic and stab protection (complying with NIJ0101.04/IIIA, STANAG 2920 V50.580m/s and KR2/SP2 knife and spike protection standards) and MicrAgard PLUS material for infection control. It features a catastrophic trauma kit, as a way to stop lethal bleeds in an emergency and a medium BS8599-1 first aid kit to treat up to 25 people in high-risk workplaces.

The product also features a personal respirator for self-rescue during emergencies involving hazardous smoke and fumes, besides a VizShock personal attack alarm that uses a multi-frequency red and blue pulse to pause and deter an assailant.

Tremaine adds: “Terrorist attacks are an obvious use for the B L AID+ system, but knife crime is an even broader threat with 100 people fatally stabbed in UK in 2019 so far. It is vital that the first people on the scene have access to protection as well as the right equipment and training, in order to treat the injured, without putting themselves at further risk.”

The product and course is the British firm says suitable for use in: offices, schools, shops, pubs, entertainment venues and anywhere else where people gather; for first responders, corporate first aiders, security personnel, public facing lone workers, aid workers, journalists and anyone travelling to volatile areas. Visit: www.trisat.co.uk.