The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is seeking potential new suppliers to help influence wargame development. A free “Show and Tell” event is planned on Thursday, November 7, with Dstl’s partners at The Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry.

As Dstl says, wargames can be used to explore tactical, operational and strategic issues across the business, security, emergency services, humanitarian and military sectors. Wargames encourage players to think creatively in a safe to fail environment; identify emerging issues; test hypotheses; assess alternate options and highlight consequences of choices.

Under its Searchlight initiative, Dstl is looking for industry partners, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to help develop wargaming tools, techniques, technologies and analysis. Companies need not have any experience in the defence sector. Opportunities exist across all aspects of wargame design and analysis, especially in the field of data capture, analysis and visualisation.

Dstl will also offer the opportunity to access its expertise and peer review of the potential utility of approaches and then to test the best of these live in Dstl’s Defence Wargaming Centre.

The day will outline Dstl’s aims and give participants the chance to network with potential new collaborators. The dual focus will be on closed pitches from SMEs to the Dstl team of specific offers that may improve wargaming outcomes and on an open event where there will be the chance to present ‘Lightning Briefs’ to a broader audience and network informally with other participants and exhibitors. To secure a place at the event register online at:

https://www.teamdefence.info/event.php?event=1000695

Jim Squire, a Dstl Consulting Fellow, said: “Dstl is seeking to engage with non-traditional defence suppliers through its Searchlight initiative. This is a great opportunity, especially for small companies, to share knowledge and expertise and to understand the opportunities available in the defence sector in the high profile area of wargaming.”

The event is supported by KTN; the UK’s Innovation Network; ADS, the Federation of Small Businesses; Team Defence Information and techUK. Dstl will also detail its role in encouraging SME innovation and growth as partners in Venturefest South.

For more on the SME Searchlight email searchlight@dstl.gov.uk.