Vaylia Limited has join Secured by Design (SBD), the UK official police security scheme. Vaylia’s services range from consulting and specification to installation, testing and sign off. This means it can design and build security projects, and hand them over as operationally ready.

Working with product manufacturers and service providers, Vaylia use its risk management and physical security experience to bring together measures and processes to offer protection tested to recognised standards. This includes CCTV and video analytics, RADAR, access control, electric fencing and perimeter intrusion detection and hostile vehicle mitigation.

From an office based near Canary Wharf in London, Paul Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Vaylia, pictured, said: “Our strengths are our people with many of our capabilities coming from in-house. Also we have a genuine care for our clients.”

He said he was encouraged by announcements during the COVID-19 lockdown about central UK government spend on infrastructure projects. However, there is a need to ensure that this capital investment is spent in the best way.

Paul said: “A partnership proposal to develop a successful, long-term, strategic relationship between customers and suppliers, based on best practices and best in class products and services, is in my opinion, key to ensuring best value propositions to clients. We have also built some very exciting partnerships with global businesses that want to work with us as they believe in our ethos and what we can achieve together.

“Identifying risk is key and needs to consider the whole lifetime cost of the scheme and products that are appropriate and proportionate to the risk to avoid money being wasted on under or over specified products.”

Chris Plimley, Director of Vaylia, stressed that the importance of tested and certified physical measures, such as robust perimeters, pedestrian and vehicle gates and turnstiles, should not be under-estimated.

“The testing determines the intruder or attacker delay provided by any particular product and provides the end-user with peace of mind. Measures such as video analytics systems or radar linked to CCTV which can track movement outside the perimeter or that detect cutting and climbing attacks on the fence provide additional security.

“We also have some exciting product developments in the pipeline in the physical and electronic market as well as interesting developments in business position and recruitment that we are working on behind the scenes that we cannot wait to launch.”

Vaylia has joined the Cross-sector Safety and Security Communications (CSSC) group to share messages between the private sector and national and local government and law enforcement agencies to help businesses develop robust resilience and emergency preparedness.

The company is also a registered supplier on Achilles UVDB construction industry accreditation and risk management scheme, which helps utility companies assess suppliers to see they meet industry requirements. Visit https://vaylia.com/.