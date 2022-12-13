UK OSPAs finalists

Here are the 2023 finalists in the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). Now in their seventh year, the UK OSPAs like their counterparts overseas mark the contributions that companies, initiatives, teams and individuals make to the security industry and wider community.

Founder of the OSPAs, Professor Martin Gill, said: “The standard of entries this year has once again been extremely high, providing some real challenges for our judging panel of 30 industry experts, who all marked independently to a set of ethical guidelines. This year saw the most entries ever received, with some categories receiving more than 50 nominations. I know there will be disappointment for those who didn’t make it to the finalists list but reaching this stage was a major achievement requiring entries to reach a score threshold, and then there is a maximum of ten finalists per category. Exceptional work is taking place to keep us all safe and secure and I applaud you all.”

Martin is pictured right at the 2022 UK OSPAs thought leadership summit, which ran on the afternoon before the evening’s awards ceremony; the same is planned for 2023. Finalists now go forward to the next phase; when winners are announced at the UK OSPAs awards dinner, on Thursday February 23, at the Royal Lancaster London. A lifetime achievement award, sponsored by the Security Institute, will as in previous years be announced on the day (Professional Security Magazine’s MD Roy Cooper received it in 2020).

You can book a ticket for the ceremony at the OSPAs website. The 2023 finalists are:

Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director (sponsored by Bidvest Noonan)

Terry Branch – Imperial College London

Gary Stephen – University of Glasgow

David Walker – HSBC

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director

Fahad Butt – Clipfine Security

Gillian Davidson – Westgrove Group

Rollo Davies – Bold Security Group (UK)

Peter Faram – CIS Security

Mark McQuade – FGH Security

Tom Meredith – Mitie

JJ Nobrega – Bidvest Noonan

Graham Roach – Croma Vigilant

Harry Secker – Corps Security

Matthew Skilton – Dardan Security

Outstanding Security Team (sponsored by Trackforce Valiant + TrackTik)

London Bridge City Security Team – CIS Security

New West End Company Security Team – FGH Security

Campus Security Team – Here East

Port of Cromarty Security Team – Kingdom Services Group

BBC Security Team – Mitie

M&S Connected Security Team – Mitie

Silverburn Shopping Centre Team – Mitie

UCLH Security Team – Mitie

Liverpool Women’s Hospital Security Team – OCS Group UK

South Bank Team – Pace Security

Outstanding Guarding Contract Security Company (sponsored by Team Software by WorkWave)

Amulet

Bidvest Noonan

Churchill Support Services

CIS Security

Corps Security

First Response Group

ICTS UK & Ireland

Kingdom Services Group – Security Division

SmartSec Solutions

STM Group (UK)

Outstanding Security Consultant (sponsored by CIS Security)

Blackstone Consultancy

CornerStone

Critec Group

Jonathan Eddery – MAST

Daniel Garnham – Security Industry Federation

Ross Harvey – Fuse Systems

Risk and Assurance Service – NICC – Mitie

Stephanie Ritchie, Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre – Mitie

Richard Sumner – RS Security Consultants

Trident Manor

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative – sponsored by Danhouse Security

All-IP Marketing Toolkit – BT Redcare

‘Safe Strides’ Initiative – CIS Security/London Bridge City

Croma PROception

My Base Installer App – CSL

Patient First Initiative – Mitie

Security Entry Control by Roger Brown – Mitie

Paxton Customer Service Initiative

Portico Safe

Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre

Securitas STARS

Outstanding Security Training Initiative (sponsored by BSIA)

Battersea Power Station Estates and Turret Training – Bidvest Noonan

Behavioural Detection Training – Simon Riley, CIS Security

Steps to Success – Croma Vigilant

Security Upskilling and Rapid Response Initiative – First Response Group & EKFB

Behavioural Detection Training – Harquebus/Baseline

Gunwharf Quays Security – Incentive FM

A Pathway to Knowledge – Kingdom Services Group

UCLH Training Suite – Mitie

TITAN – MOONHUB

Network Rail, Colin Morgan Consulting and Cognitas Global

Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator (sponsored by NSI)

Accessium

Galliford Try Asset Intelligence

Kings Secure Technologies

Lazerbeam Fire and Security

Mitie Fire & Security Systems

SecuriGroup Systems

Securitas UK

Outstanding Event Security Team

Atalian Servest

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Security Team – FGH Security

G4S

ICTS UK & Ireland

K4 Security Services

OCS

Professional Security

Securitas UK

Outstanding Security Partnership (sponsored by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, PCPI)

Bidvest Noonan and Landsec

Operation Alliance – Coop, M&S, Sainsbury’s and Mitie

Corps Security & CBRE

CSSC Scotland

You’re Right, That’s Wrong Campaign – De Montfort University, University of Leicester with Leicestershire Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicester

KeolisAmey Docklands

National Intelligence Communication Centre – Mitie

Darren Conway, Iona Blake and the National Business Crime Centre

Umer Khalid (Pace Security), Lambeth Public Protection Outreach and Highways Teams, Bishops Safer Neighbourhood Police Team and South Bank Employers Patrol Team

Safer Business Network

Outstanding New Security Product or Technology

Public Impact Protection System – Asset & Frontline Security Systems

Azena

Safe Haven App – Croma Proception

DualCom Pro 2 – CSL

Egnyte

London Security Intelligence Portal

Leaf – Nexus Security

Eco CCTV tower – Prime Secure

SelectaPTT – Selectamark Security Systems

SYNAPSE ‘Analyst’ – Zinc Systems

Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer (sponsored by International Security Expo)

Accessium

CSL

Gallagher

Outstanding Security Officer (sponsored by Corps Security)

Asa Abraham – Westgrove Group

Gabriella Avery – Mitie

Adam Jackson – Mitie

Abdul Nur – FGH Security

Sandra Perry – Westgrove Group

Barry Roberts – CIS Security

Peter Scott – Mitie

Foley Shenaike – First Response Group

Ian Shorey – Mitie

Luqman Yasin – Bidvest Noonan

Outstanding Young Security Professional (sponsored by Zinc Systems)

Daniel Baquero – Corps Security

Kyle Fitzimmons – Croma Vigilant

Danni Kearney – SecuriGroup

Liam O’Connor – Churchill Support Services

Gemma Parmar – Mitie

Arran Perry – FGH Security

Hanesha Ram – Mitie

Scott Russell – Churchill Support Services

Richard Swift – Mitie Security

Tom Tahany – Blackstone Consultancy

Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative (supported by the Security Commonwealth and sponsored by Assist Group)

Commitment to Diversity Policy – Adept

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – Bidvest Noonan

LGBTQ+ security cross sector collaboration – Satia Rai – IPSA

K4 Security Services

Presidents Sporting Club/Essex Disabled Sports Foundation Support – McKenzie Arnold Group

#WomenWinningInSecurity Initiative – Professional Security

SmartSec Solutions

Sodexo Security

STM Group (UK)

Zitko Talent

Outstanding Security Sustainability Award (sponsored by KeolisAmey Docklands)

Accessium

Bidvest Noonan

Bristol Zoological Society and KIS Fire & Security

ESG Strategy – CIS Security

Galliford Try Asset Intelligence

Security Division – Kingdom Services Group

Magenta Security

SecuriGroup

SmartSec Solutions

Sodexo Security

Team Software by WorkWave are headline sponsors; and Edith Cowan University in Western Australia sponsor the trophies.