UK OSPAs finalists

Here are the 2023 finalists in the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). Now in their seventh year, the UK OSPAs like their counterparts overseas mark the contributions that companies, initiatives, teams and individuals make to the security industry and wider community.
Founder of the OSPAs, Professor Martin Gill, said: “The standard of entries this year has once again been extremely high, providing some real challenges for our judging panel of 30 industry experts, who all marked independently to a set of ethical guidelines. This year saw the most entries ever received, with some categories receiving more than 50 nominations. I know there will be disappointment for those who didn’t make it to the finalists list but reaching this stage was a major achievement requiring entries to reach a score threshold, and then there is a maximum of ten finalists per category. Exceptional work is taking place to keep us all safe and secure and I applaud you all.”
Martin is pictured right at the 2022 UK OSPAs thought leadership summit, which ran on the afternoon before the evening’s awards ceremony; the same is planned for 2023. Finalists now go forward to the next phase; when winners are announced at the UK OSPAs awards dinner, on Thursday February 23, at the Royal Lancaster London. A lifetime achievement award, sponsored by the Security Institute, will as in previous years be announced on the day (Professional Security Magazine’s MD Roy Cooper received it in 2020).
You can book a ticket for the ceremony at the OSPAs website. The 2023 finalists are:
Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director (sponsored by Bidvest Noonan)
Terry Branch – Imperial College London
Gary Stephen – University of Glasgow
David Walker – HSBC
Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director
Fahad Butt – Clipfine Security
Gillian Davidson – Westgrove Group
Rollo Davies – Bold Security Group (UK)
Peter Faram – CIS Security
Mark McQuade – FGH Security
Tom Meredith – Mitie
JJ Nobrega – Bidvest Noonan
Graham Roach – Croma Vigilant
Harry Secker – Corps Security
Matthew Skilton – Dardan Security
Outstanding Security Team (sponsored by Trackforce Valiant + TrackTik)
London Bridge City Security Team – CIS Security
New West End Company Security Team – FGH Security
Campus Security Team – Here East
Port of Cromarty Security Team – Kingdom Services Group
BBC Security Team – Mitie
M&S Connected Security Team – Mitie
Silverburn Shopping Centre Team – Mitie
UCLH Security Team – Mitie
Liverpool Women’s Hospital Security Team – OCS Group UK
South Bank Team – Pace Security
Outstanding Guarding Contract Security Company (sponsored by Team Software by WorkWave)
Amulet
Bidvest Noonan
Churchill Support Services
CIS Security
Corps Security
First Response Group
ICTS UK & Ireland
Kingdom Services Group – Security Division
SmartSec Solutions
STM Group (UK)
Outstanding Security Consultant (sponsored by CIS Security)
Blackstone Consultancy
CornerStone
Critec Group
Jonathan Eddery – MAST
Daniel Garnham – Security Industry Federation
Ross Harvey – Fuse Systems
Risk and Assurance Service – NICC – Mitie
Stephanie Ritchie, Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre – Mitie
Richard Sumner – RS Security Consultants
Trident Manor
Outstanding Customer Service Initiative – sponsored by Danhouse Security
All-IP Marketing Toolkit – BT Redcare
‘Safe Strides’ Initiative – CIS Security/London Bridge City
Croma PROception
My Base Installer App – CSL
Patient First Initiative – Mitie
Security Entry Control by Roger Brown – Mitie
Paxton Customer Service Initiative
Portico Safe
Sainsbury’s Security Operations Centre
Securitas STARS
Outstanding Security Training Initiative (sponsored by BSIA)
Battersea Power Station Estates and Turret Training – Bidvest Noonan
Behavioural Detection Training – Simon Riley, CIS Security
Steps to Success – Croma Vigilant
Security Upskilling and Rapid Response Initiative – First Response Group & EKFB
Behavioural Detection Training – Harquebus/Baseline
Gunwharf Quays Security – Incentive FM
A Pathway to Knowledge – Kingdom Services Group
UCLH Training Suite – Mitie
TITAN – MOONHUB
Network Rail, Colin Morgan Consulting and Cognitas Global
Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator (sponsored by NSI)
Accessium
Galliford Try Asset Intelligence
Kings Secure Technologies
Lazerbeam Fire and Security
Mitie Fire & Security Systems
SecuriGroup Systems
Securitas UK
Outstanding Event Security Team
Atalian Servest
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Security Team – FGH Security
G4S
ICTS UK & Ireland
K4 Security Services
OCS
Professional Security
Securitas UK
Outstanding Security Partnership (sponsored by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, PCPI)
Bidvest Noonan and Landsec
Operation Alliance – Coop, M&S, Sainsbury’s and Mitie
Corps Security & CBRE
CSSC Scotland
You’re Right, That’s Wrong Campaign – De Montfort University, University of Leicester with Leicestershire Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicester
KeolisAmey Docklands
National Intelligence Communication Centre – Mitie
Darren Conway, Iona Blake and the National Business Crime Centre
Umer Khalid (Pace Security), Lambeth Public Protection Outreach and Highways Teams, Bishops Safer Neighbourhood Police Team and South Bank Employers Patrol Team
Safer Business Network
Outstanding New Security Product or Technology
Public Impact Protection System – Asset & Frontline Security Systems
Azena
Safe Haven App – Croma Proception
DualCom Pro 2 – CSL
Egnyte
London Security Intelligence Portal
Leaf – Nexus Security
Eco CCTV tower – Prime Secure
SelectaPTT – Selectamark Security Systems
SYNAPSE ‘Analyst’ – Zinc Systems
Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer (sponsored by International Security Expo)
Accessium
CSL
Gallagher
Outstanding Security Officer (sponsored by Corps Security)
Asa Abraham – Westgrove Group
Gabriella Avery – Mitie
Adam Jackson – Mitie
Abdul Nur – FGH Security
Sandra Perry – Westgrove Group
Barry Roberts – CIS Security
Peter Scott – Mitie
Foley Shenaike – First Response Group
Ian Shorey – Mitie
Luqman Yasin – Bidvest Noonan
Outstanding Young Security Professional (sponsored by Zinc Systems)
Daniel Baquero – Corps Security
Kyle Fitzimmons – Croma Vigilant
Danni Kearney – SecuriGroup
Liam O’Connor – Churchill Support Services
Gemma Parmar – Mitie
Arran Perry – FGH Security
Hanesha Ram – Mitie
Scott Russell – Churchill Support Services
Richard Swift – Mitie Security
Tom Tahany – Blackstone Consultancy
Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative (supported by the Security Commonwealth and sponsored by Assist Group)
Commitment to Diversity Policy – Adept
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – Bidvest Noonan
LGBTQ+ security cross sector collaboration – Satia Rai – IPSA
K4 Security Services
Presidents Sporting Club/Essex Disabled Sports Foundation Support – McKenzie Arnold Group
#WomenWinningInSecurity Initiative – Professional Security
SmartSec Solutions
Sodexo Security
STM Group (UK)
Zitko Talent
Outstanding Security Sustainability Award (sponsored by KeolisAmey Docklands)
Accessium
Bidvest Noonan
Bristol Zoological Society and KIS Fire & Security
ESG Strategy – CIS Security
Galliford Try Asset Intelligence
Security Division – Kingdom Services Group
Magenta Security
SecuriGroup
SmartSec Solutions
Sodexo Security
Team Software by WorkWave are headline sponsors; and Edith Cowan University in Western Australia sponsor the trophies.