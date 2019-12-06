UK OSPAs 2020 finalists

Here are the finalists of the 2020 UK OSPAs, as released at this week’s International Security Expo at London Olympia. Now in their fourth year, the UK OSPAs serve to acknowledge companies, initiatives, teams and individuals in the security industry.

Founder of the OSPAs, Prof Martin Gill, pictured, said: “The standard of entries this year has once again been extremely high, providing some real challenges for our experienced set of judges, who all marked independently to a set of ethical guidelines. All those who are finalists reached a score threshold and those with low scores or were ranked lower than tenth equal are eliminated. This ensures our finalists represent the very best in the industry.”

Finalists will now go forward to the next phase of the competition and winners will be announced at the OSPAs awards dinner on Wednesday evening, February 26 at the Royal Lancaster London. As last year, in the afternoon a thought leadership summit will run. The 2020 UK OSPAs have been sponsored for a second year by Innovise, the security sector workforce management software company. Martin Gill added: “Once again, we are delighted to be working with Innovise as our headline sponsor, the company has shown great interest and support for the OSPAs and what the awards stand for.”

The finalists are:

Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director

Russell Emerson – CIS Security

Dave Freear – Pilgrims Group

Jason Janes – Aspers Casino

Clint Reid – Marks and Spencer

Paul Smith – Carlisle Support Services

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director

Neill Catton – CIS Security

Eidolon Chase – G4S Secure Solutions

Mark Green – Cordant Security

Paul Grzegorzek – ICTS UK & Ireland

Jeff Higham – Carlisle Support Services

Nav Kalley – Mitie

Peter Paskin – SAFE

Adam Pennock – Mitie

Tony Stallard – Mitie

Dr John Wood – Sodexo

Outstanding Security Team

Allied Universal – Kings Cross ‘Red Caps’ Team

AM Services Group – Wythenshawe Security Team

AWE Security Team

Imperial Security Team

Incentive Facilities Management – Swan Security Team

Mitie – M&S Security Operations Centre Team

Lloyds Banking Group – Security Advisory Team

London Borough of Tower Hamlets CCTV Team

Optimal Risk Group – Walthamstow Wetlands Security Team

University of Derby Security Service Team

Outstanding Contract Security company (Guarding)

Axis Security Services

CIS Security

ICTS UK & Ireland

Kingdom Services Group

Magenta Security

Mitie Security

Pilgrims Group

Sodexo

SecuriGroup

Venture Security Management

Outstanding Security Consultant

3dAssurance

Blackstone Consultancy

Harquebus International

IJA (Ian Johnson Associates)

Pilgrims Group

Richard Sumner – Advanced Security Partners

QCIC

SRM – ISS

Warren Collins – Bridge Technical Consultants

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative

Allied Universal – Kings Cross Medics Initiative

CIS Customer Service Initiative at Moretown

FGH Security – Talent First Initiative

Mitie – M&S Security Operations Centre

ProtectED

Stadium – Customer Service Initiative at Merseyrail

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHBFT)

Outstanding Security Training Initiative

The Axis Academy – Mental Health First Aid Course

CIS FLEX – Focused Learning Education & Experiences

FGH Security – FGH Team Portal

G4S Canine Team – Explosives Detection Dogs in Shopping Centres

G4S Virtual Training Programme with RBS

Imperial College – Major Trauma Incident Training

Kingdom Services Group – Skillcentre

SecuriGroup – Mind Over Matter Consultancy Event Safety Course

Sodexo – Personal Safety and Weapon Awareness

Stadium – 2022 World Cup Training Initiative

Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator

Kings Secure Technologies

Mitie Fire & Security Systems

Taylor Technology Systems

Outstanding Event Security Team

Carlisle Support Services

FGH Security

H & A Protection Services

SecuriGroup

Outstanding Security Partnership

Government of Trinidad and Tobago, British High Commission and the Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law

Clinical Liaison Nurses (Security) – Mersey Care NHS Trust

CSSC – East Midlands Region

FGH Security and Association of Independent Festivals

G4S & JLL Security Partnership

M&S, Mitie, Four Group and CBES – M&S Security Operations Centre

Mitie and Sainsbury’s

Pilgrims Group and Partners

Royal Stoke University Hospital, and Sodexo Security

Security Institute and Volunteer Police Cadets – Next Generation of Security Initiative

Outstanding New Security Product

ATRIUM – CDVI

Audax BWV Camera Solution

Broadstone App

Design Automator – QCIC

DualCom Pro – CSL

DYMENSiON – Kings Secure Technology

eEscape – Accessium

Halo Pro – Insafe International

Merlin Protect 24/7 – Mitie Security

RhinoGuard Steel GateKeeper – Marshalls Landscape Protection

SelectaDNA Tagging Spray – Selectamark

Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer

Bradbury Group

CDVI

IDIS Europe

Todd Research

Outstanding Security Officer

Dave Bayes – Cordant Security

Okeriete Dapo Amurun – Mitie

Nathan Hedly Degia – Mitie

Michael McDonald – ISS

Steve Hart – Mitie

James Rafferty – Mitie

Daniel Reeve – Sodexo

David Rutwaza – G4S Secure Solutions

Tiffany Satchell – Noonan

Tim Stubbington – Cordant Security

Outstanding Young Security Professional

Tom Bishop – University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM)

Harry Fry – Mitie

Aisling Heggart – ISS

Falis Hersi – Sight & Sound Security

Sean Hoskins – Mitie

Sam McLean – G4S Secure Solutions

Amy Stanley – FGH Security

Lauren Summers – Mitie

Thomas Tahany – Blackstone Consultancy

Adam Williams – ISS

Organisers also thank drinks reception sponsor Audax, and category sponsors; ADS, ASIS UK, International Security Expo, NSI, the Security Institute and guarding sector scheduling software company TrackTik.