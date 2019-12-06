UK OSPAs 2020 finalists

- News
- Products
- Companies
- Magazine
- Advertising
- Reviews
- Jobs
- Videos
- Gallery
- Events
- Security TWENTY
- Women in Security
HomeNewsVertical MarketsCommercialUK OSPAs 2020 finalists
Here are the finalists of the 2020 UK OSPAs, as released at this week’s International Security Expo at London Olympia. Now in their fourth year, the UK OSPAs serve to acknowledge companies, initiatives, teams and individuals in the security industry.
Founder of the OSPAs, Prof Martin Gill, pictured, said: “The standard of entries this year has once again been extremely high, providing some real challenges for our experienced set of judges, who all marked independently to a set of ethical guidelines. All those who are finalists reached a score threshold and those with low scores or were ranked lower than tenth equal are eliminated. This ensures our finalists represent the very best in the industry.”
Finalists will now go forward to the next phase of the competition and winners will be announced at the OSPAs awards dinner on Wednesday evening, February 26 at the Royal Lancaster London. As last year, in the afternoon a thought leadership summit will run. The 2020 UK OSPAs have been sponsored for a second year by Innovise, the security sector workforce management software company. Martin Gill added: “Once again, we are delighted to be working with Innovise as our headline sponsor, the company has shown great interest and support for the OSPAs and what the awards stand for.”
The finalists are:
Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director
Russell Emerson – CIS Security
Dave Freear – Pilgrims Group
Jason Janes – Aspers Casino
Clint Reid – Marks and Spencer
Paul Smith – Carlisle Support Services
Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director
Neill Catton – CIS Security
Eidolon Chase – G4S Secure Solutions
Mark Green – Cordant Security
Paul Grzegorzek – ICTS UK & Ireland
Jeff Higham – Carlisle Support Services
Nav Kalley – Mitie
Peter Paskin – SAFE
Adam Pennock – Mitie
Tony Stallard – Mitie
Dr John Wood – Sodexo
Outstanding Security Team
Allied Universal – Kings Cross ‘Red Caps’ Team
AM Services Group – Wythenshawe Security Team
AWE Security Team
Imperial Security Team
Incentive Facilities Management – Swan Security Team
Mitie – M&S Security Operations Centre Team
Lloyds Banking Group – Security Advisory Team
London Borough of Tower Hamlets CCTV Team
Optimal Risk Group – Walthamstow Wetlands Security Team
University of Derby Security Service Team
Outstanding Contract Security company (Guarding)
Axis Security Services
CIS Security
ICTS UK & Ireland
Kingdom Services Group
Magenta Security
Mitie Security
Pilgrims Group
Sodexo
SecuriGroup
Venture Security Management
Outstanding Security Consultant
3dAssurance
Blackstone Consultancy
Harquebus International
IJA (Ian Johnson Associates)
Pilgrims Group
Richard Sumner – Advanced Security Partners
QCIC
SRM – ISS
Warren Collins – Bridge Technical Consultants
Outstanding Customer Service Initiative
Allied Universal – Kings Cross Medics Initiative
CIS Customer Service Initiative at Moretown
FGH Security – Talent First Initiative
Mitie – M&S Security Operations Centre
ProtectED
Stadium – Customer Service Initiative at Merseyrail
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHBFT)
Outstanding Security Training Initiative
The Axis Academy – Mental Health First Aid Course
CIS FLEX – Focused Learning Education & Experiences
FGH Security – FGH Team Portal
G4S Canine Team – Explosives Detection Dogs in Shopping Centres
G4S Virtual Training Programme with RBS
Imperial College – Major Trauma Incident Training
Kingdom Services Group – Skillcentre
SecuriGroup – Mind Over Matter Consultancy Event Safety Course
Sodexo – Personal Safety and Weapon Awareness
Stadium – 2022 World Cup Training Initiative
Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator
Kings Secure Technologies
Mitie Fire & Security Systems
Taylor Technology Systems
Outstanding Event Security Team
Carlisle Support Services
FGH Security
H & A Protection Services
SecuriGroup
Outstanding Security Partnership
Government of Trinidad and Tobago, British High Commission and the Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law
Clinical Liaison Nurses (Security) – Mersey Care NHS Trust
CSSC – East Midlands Region
FGH Security and Association of Independent Festivals
G4S & JLL Security Partnership
M&S, Mitie, Four Group and CBES – M&S Security Operations Centre
Mitie and Sainsbury’s
Pilgrims Group and Partners
Royal Stoke University Hospital, and Sodexo Security
Security Institute and Volunteer Police Cadets – Next Generation of Security Initiative
Outstanding New Security Product
ATRIUM – CDVI
Audax BWV Camera Solution
Broadstone App
Design Automator – QCIC
DualCom Pro – CSL
DYMENSiON – Kings Secure Technology
eEscape – Accessium
Halo Pro – Insafe International
Merlin Protect 24/7 – Mitie Security
RhinoGuard Steel GateKeeper – Marshalls Landscape Protection
SelectaDNA Tagging Spray – Selectamark
Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer
Bradbury Group
CDVI
IDIS Europe
Todd Research
Outstanding Security Officer
Dave Bayes – Cordant Security
Okeriete Dapo Amurun – Mitie
Nathan Hedly Degia – Mitie
Michael McDonald – ISS
Steve Hart – Mitie
James Rafferty – Mitie
Daniel Reeve – Sodexo
David Rutwaza – G4S Secure Solutions
Tiffany Satchell – Noonan
Tim Stubbington – Cordant Security
Outstanding Young Security Professional
Tom Bishop – University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM)
Harry Fry – Mitie
Aisling Heggart – ISS
Falis Hersi – Sight & Sound Security
Sean Hoskins – Mitie
Sam McLean – G4S Secure Solutions
Amy Stanley – FGH Security
Lauren Summers – Mitie
Thomas Tahany – Blackstone Consultancy
Adam Williams – ISS
Organisers also thank drinks reception sponsor Audax, and category sponsors; ADS, ASIS UK, International Security Expo, NSI, the Security Institute and guarding sector scheduling software company TrackTik.