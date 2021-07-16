UK Government event in-person in 2022

Security & Policing, the official UK Government security event, will return as a live event for its 40th anniversary next year. It’s due to run between Tuesday to Thursday, March 15 to 17, 2022 in Farnborough, Hampshire.

Hosted by the Home Office’s Joint Security & Resilience Centre (JSaRC), the three-day event is a time to meet, network and discuss the latest in delivering national security and resilience with UK suppliers, UK Government officials and senior decision makers across law enforcement and security from the UK and overseas.

Organisers say that feedback from across the security sector and long‐standing Security & Policing (S&P) exhibitors and visitors has shown there is a strong appetite to return and meet again in person at S&P, and provide a physical forum for Government, industry and academia to come together once more.

The March 2021 event was run online. Due to virtual features introduced this year, next year’s event will have a digital offering to complement the live event, which will include access to on‐demand keynote speeches and content from the live event, the ability to identify networking opportunities and arrange in‐person or online meetings at the event.

Security & Policing will remain a closed event to attendees at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, and online, as an audience of Home Office approved visitors and exhibitors.

Angela Essel, Head of JSaRC, said: “Moving into our 40th anniversary year in 2022 and following the recent limitations on events during the pandemic period, we look forward to marking the occasion by returning to a live event back at Farnborough.”

Prospective exhibitors can now register their interest in exhibiting at Security & Policing 2022 by contacting Adam Doyle at the defence and security trade association ADS, on [email protected] or by completing an online form: https://www.securityandpolicing.co.uk/exhibit/book-to-exhibit/.

Visitor applications will open in September.

Visit securityandpolicing.co.uk.