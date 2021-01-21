A new security business has launched to offer turnkey security; project management, consultancy and physical security specification.

London-based ATAJ Secure Limited is the idea of Tom A Jenkins, pictured, Principal Consultant and Director. His security credentials spanning 40 years have seen him advising at the highest levels, including the Royal Household, British security services and the Cabinet Office. He has been a speaker and trainer for the UK official Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) and the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO). He has provided training to the Military Police and the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) among others. Tom is also a fully qualified master locksmith and has an architectural ironmongery diploma with the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers (GAI). As for security standards and product specifications, Tom can point to years of experience with the ASSA ABLOY Group – an SBD member company – and Bramah Security.

He has a long association with Secured by Design (SBD), the official UK police security scheme, which includes helping provide training for the UK’s DOCOs (Designing Out Crime Officers), who are based in police stations. Their job is to encourage architects, developers and local authority planners involved in new developments to incorporate crime prevention measures and techniques, and security product specifications, as detailed in SBD’s published Design Guides.

Tom has launched after partnering with ten UK security product manufacturers; of security doors, windows and locks and barriers. Tom’s own company joined SBD, and four of those partner manufacturers are also SBD member companies – Martec Engineering, Sunray Engineering, Selectaglaze Ltd and Tindall Engineering which integrates MICO High Security Locking Solutions within its products. The others are Schueho Jansen, Blast & Ballistics, Surelock McGill, CDS (Complete Doorset Solutions), Digilock and Fusion.

Tom said: “In addition to many years of security experience in national infrastructure and across all public and business sectors, the ATAJ business platform and foundation is built on our partnerships with leading manufacturers.

“By providing a single channel to ten manufacturers, we are offering a vast shared knowledge of product specification, British and European standards and effective multiple security solutions to keep buildings safe without them having to look like fortresses. This also eliminates conflict and confusion in specification and provides clarity on the interface between physical security products and electronic products and standards.”

Tom can advise from concept and design through to installation and completion – even if the project has started already. Also, the advice given between ‘fresh fit and retro fit’ is vital. It’s about providing physical security layers that mitigate against fire and theft, serious organised crime and acts of terrorism.

“Our aim is to advise, support and provide comprehensive security specification for all operational requirements across a wide range of sectors and clients. Correct advice and specification is critical to cope with future change. We want to achieve today’s security for tomorrow’s peace of mind.”

ATAJ’s accreditations and memberships include LPCB-LPS 1175 listings with BRE’s Loss Prevention Certification Board, the City of London Crime Prevention Association, the Master Locksmiths Association (MLA), and the Institute of Architectural Ironmongers besides SBD. Tom has affiliate membership with the Association of Security Consultants (ASC) and the Security Institute in progress.

National SBD Manager, Kenny McHugh, said: “We are thrilled and delighted that ATAJ has joined Secured by Design. It’s really exciting for us that three of ATAJ’s partner manufacturing companies are long-standing members of SBD. Tom’s security credentials are exceptional and we look forward to working with him and his new business to help keep people safe and buildings secure in the years ahead.”