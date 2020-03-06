What is affecting the security systems and guarding sectors was addressed at this year’s NSI-sponsored Thought Leadership Summit, at the Royal Lancaster London. It was the first part of a day of events for the UK 2020 Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs).

A cross-section of security industry end users, service providers and regulatory bodies attended the third annual UK OSPAs Thought Leadership Summit, where an international line-up of speakers gave insights. They included Inspector Angel Martinez Sendino from the Central Private Security Unit with Madrid Police, who described the pioneering strategy it has adopted to tackle false alarms and the resulting reductions achieved.

Inspector Sendino’s presentation was followed by a panel discussion about the Madrid experience and the lessons that might translate into the UK to beneficial effect. This round-table debate featured, pictured from left David Mair from the Security Systems Unit at the Metropolitan Police; Ken Meanwell, security systems policy man from the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC); David Wilkinson from the BSIA; plus NSI’s Chief Executive Richard Jenkins, was chaired by Professor Martin Gill, OSPAs organiser. The talk prompted informed delegate feedback during a Q&A session.

Meanwhile, the merits and implications of paying the Real Living Wage in the security sector were summarised by Sebastian Bachelier from the Living Wage Foundation. He explained how the voluntary Real Living Wage (as distinct from the statutory Minimum Wage for under-25s and the National Living Wage for over-25s) offers benefits to workers and employers alike, in addition to tangible economic contributions when implemented.

The summit next heard from Ian Todd, Chief Executive of the Security Industry Authority. His address covered areas including the SIA’s Approved Contractor Scheme and concerns over the part played by labour providers operating outside the ACS’ remit. This involves issues including rogue labour, inadequate screening, poor training and illegally low pay, and the SIA’s role as a regulator in managing these concerns. The SIA welcomed NSI’s forthcoming Code of Practice (NCP 119) for the provision of labour in the security and events sector.

Douglas Barnett from AXA Insurance then provided an insurer’s insight into its experience of guarding contractor practices, what are the drivers as he sees it behind a race to the bottom; and future opportunities for guarding contractors.

Last but not least, Charlotte Howell from Perpetuity Research summarised findings from a recent survey of experiences of women working in physical security and what might be areas for industry development, including the significant underrepresentation of women in the security sector.

Richard Jenkins said afterwards: “This Thought Leadership Summit is the first to have been sponsored by NSI and our involvement with this prestigious event was prompted by our drive for continual improvement amongst security providers.

“We welcome fresh perspectives that provoke constructive debate about how the industry could develop. The Thought Leadership Summit proved a driving force in moving the debate onwards in a positive and engaging way and covering a range of challenging topics. Recognising new technology, working practices and shared standards can help propel the security sector and raise its profile with buyers, people joining the industry, and in the wider community.”