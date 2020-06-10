The independent security consultants, Consultive Solutions Limited are celebrating a ten-year anniversary this month. The company was founded by Derek Scott to address a service gap within the industry and provide independent, impartial guidance and expertise on the most innovative, integrated, physical and electronic security, the firm says.

The company, initially began as a start-up, has now grown to a team of seven based in an office at Lambton Park, County Durham. Local, regional and national businesses are among the client base, including small, medium and large- scale enterprises across a range of sectors. Service offerings have developed in response to clients’ evolving business needs and industry regulatory demands.

Manging Director Derek Scott said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with our staff, industry peers, manufacturers and service providers as we have developed and grown over the last ten years. There have been challenges but I am confident that we have learnt and grown stronger as a result of the experienced gained.

“I would especially like to thank our clients who have shown, and continue to show, faith and confidence in our approach and delivery of services. Our referral and level of recommendation speaks for itself and comes from our own diverse client base. As we embark on the next ten years, the passion and drive remain as strong as they were in 2010 and I look forward to developing the business even further.”

Visit www.consultivesolutions.co.uk.