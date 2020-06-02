Continuing a series on how response to the Covid-19 lockdown will change (or not) the private security industry. The first two covered urban geography and the more immediate geography in and around buildings. We stay with buildings, and access control technology.

In late March, when lockdown began and supermarkets were just about the only places that people wanted to and were allowed to go to, cash payments were discouraged and payment by card (in terminals or contactless) encouraged. Likewise, building access may switch to contactless products. In terms of biometrics, that might mean facial recognition rather than fingerprint requiring a finger entered into a terminal.

As is commonly agreed, important here are mitigations of risk – namely contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, and social distancing. For example at the security contractor Securitas, Gary Agnew, Technical Development Director, likewise talks in terms of risk. He says: “To do so, organisations must reduce the risk of infection throughout their premises, including entry points, offices and meeting rooms, canteens and break out areas, toilets, smoking areas – even car parks.”

Hand-held thermal cameras can be deployed for non-contactless temperature checking, to support contactless screening of staff and visitors on entry. However, there is the larger public health argument that questions the utility of checking someone at your door when they have already travelled by car to a station and taken a train into the city and walked to your door.

A building can also use occupancy management tools to manage access, if traffic is high enough to require a ceiling set on safe occupancy in terms of social distancing; as in retail, dining and toilets; or where space is limited, such as meeting or changing rooms. Cameras with analytics placed on main entry / exit points could identify each individual as they approach or leave an area and adjust the total. A display screen set up at the entrance with a counter showing the numbers and remaining capacity can inform those waiting. Once the area is full, a request to wait is displayed, which can be supported by an audio announcement, to limit friction among those waiting.

A Silicon Valley analytics software firm carried out research just before the Covid-19 outbreak; consumers young and older are comfortable with online interactions such as to open a bank account online, rather than having to appear in person; including proof of identity and to set up a biometric such as fingerprint scan for use of the account. Sarah Rutherford of FICO said: “Digital account opening has become the norm even without the acceleration in online adoption prompted by COVID-19. The challenge for banks and lenders is to make the experience entirely digital – and to address any uncertainty or lack of trust amongst some groups.

“In the current climate this is crucial because branch visits are actively being discouraged. But it’s crucial for the longer-term too. The changing behaviours brought on by COVID-19 will only increase consumer demand for online and frictionless, interactions. The financial sector needs to work hard to meet this challenge to create the best possible customer experience whilst also reassuring those customers who have any doubts about digital security.”

For a blog on facial recognition technology visit the CDEI (Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation) website. For a similar briefing paper on facial recognition deployment, visit gov.uk. The CDEI is tasked by UK government to advise on AI and data-driven tech.