Tackling Economic Crime Awards (TECAs) finalists

- News
- Products
- Companies
- Magazine
- Advertising
- Reviews
- Jobs
- Videos
- Gallery
- Events
- Security TWENTY
- Women in Security
The finalists of the 2021, third year of the TECAs have been announced. Organisers Perpetuity Research report that an independent panel – appointed by associations and anti-fraud groups – judged those to have demonstrated commitment and outstanding performance in tackling all areas of economic crime. A record number of nominations were received from the public, private and third sectors.
Winners will be announced at a free to attend virtual awards event, streamed live on Monday, December 6. The TECAs are sponsored by Altia (trophies) and the counter-fraud trade association Cifas (category). A ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award will be announced on the day.
Awards founder Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity, pictured, said: “We are delighted by the number and quality of entries received this year, which clearly demonstrates that there are lots of excellent things taking place to combat all areas of economic crime. The TECAs strict ethical principles are paramount. More and more people and organisations are supporting them, and the credibility of the awards is growing. This has clearly been demonstrated by the diversity of the nominations received this year.”
The 2021 finalists are:
Outstanding Manager or Director
Neil Green – Government Internal Audit Agency
Mick O’Brien – First Customer Contact Ltd
Ramona Senior – West Yorkshire Police
Bernadette Smith – Cynergy Bank
Emma Wright – West Mercia Police
Outstanding Team
Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) Team
Fraud Investigation Service – Cardiff & Financial Development Team, London
GMP Scambuster Volunteers
HMRC Priority Criminal Unit Team
HMRC Project Meteor Team
Kent SECU Team
Monzo Financial Intelligence Unit Team
National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit (NECVCU) Team
Northamptonshire Police Tier 4 Fraud Team
South Yorkshire Police Fraud Coordination Team
Outstanding Customer Service Initiative
FinCrime Testing Service (FTS) – BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
NatWest and Nuance – Tackling Fraud Together
Outstanding Training Initiative
Cifas Fraud and Cyber Academy
DCPCU Protect Team
HMRC Counter Fraud Academy: Disclosure Training Team
Procurement Fraud Awareness e-learning with SFJ Accreditation by FPP/Inqual-pro
Outstanding New Product or Technology – sponsored by Cifas
Best Practice Standards and Indemnity Platforms – UK Finance Limited
Deduce Customer Alerts
HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness App
Lloyds Banking Group CPO Pega Cloud Delivery
Scout – Synalogik
Outstanding Partnership
International Charity Fraud Awareness Week – Fraud Advisory Panel and Charity Commission for England and Wales
National Investigation in partnership with BEIS
Better together : National Investigation Service, NHS Counter Fraud Authority, Greater Manchester Police Economic Crime Unit and Crown Prosecution Service
JMLIT Tax Crime and Evasion Group
Lloyds Banking Group & City of London Police
UK Finance & Members / City of London Police / Metropolitan Police Service (DCPCU)
Victim Support Sussex / Sussex Police / Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner
Outstanding Investigator
Clare Byrne – Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough Councils
David Campbell – HMRC
Ben Hobbs – City of London Police
Ruth Mumford – Eastern Region Special Operation Unit – Bedfordshire Police
Andy Siddle – HMRC
Temporary Detective Sergeant Matt Swift – Leicestershire Police
Outstanding Policing Initiative
Civil Recovery, Fraud Investigation Service Economic Crime Operations & Strategy – HMRC
Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) – City of London Police
National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit (NECVCU) – City of London Police
Outstanding Young Professional
Matthew Cooper – South Yorkshire Police
Detective Constable Matt Cornell – City of London Police
Samuel Dean – HMRC
Adam Mercer – Action Fraud – City of London Police
Laura Murphy – Government Internal Audit Agency
Jonathan Nelson – Herefordshire Council
Outstanding Prevention Initiative
Cifas’ Local Authorities Screening Service
COVID-19 Fraud Watch Initiative – Fraud Advisory Panel
Stephen Kelly – Essex & Kent Police SCD
Monzo Financial Crime Team
National Trading Standards Scams Team / Call Blockers
Nuance: Gatekeeper
Outstanding Tackling Economic Crime Professional
Sean Flynn – City of London Police
Claire Jenkins MSc FCCA – Companies House
Claire Norman – Jaja Finance.