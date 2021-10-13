Tackling Economic Crime Awards (TECAs) finalists

The finalists of the 2021, third year of the TECAs have been announced. Organisers Perpetuity Research report that an independent panel – appointed by associations and anti-fraud groups – judged those to have demonstrated commitment and outstanding performance in tackling all areas of economic crime. A record number of nominations were received from the public, private and third sectors.

Winners will be announced at a free to attend virtual awards event, streamed live on Monday, December 6. The TECAs are sponsored by Altia (trophies) and the counter-fraud trade association Cifas (category). A ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award will be announced on the day.

Awards founder Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity, pictured, said: “We are delighted by the number and quality of entries received this year, which clearly demonstrates that there are lots of excellent things taking place to combat all areas of economic crime. The TECAs strict ethical principles are paramount. More and more people and organisations are supporting them, and the credibility of the awards is growing. This has clearly been demonstrated by the diversity of the nominations received this year.”

The 2021 finalists are:

Outstanding Manager or Director

Neil Green – Government Internal Audit Agency

Mick O’Brien – First Customer Contact Ltd

Ramona Senior – West Yorkshire Police

Bernadette Smith – Cynergy Bank

Emma Wright – West Mercia Police

Outstanding Team

Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) Team

Fraud Investigation Service – Cardiff & Financial Development Team, London

GMP Scambuster Volunteers

HMRC Priority Criminal Unit Team

HMRC Project Meteor Team

Kent SECU Team

Monzo Financial Intelligence Unit Team

National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit (NECVCU) Team

Northamptonshire Police Tier 4 Fraud Team

South Yorkshire Police Fraud Coordination Team

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative

FinCrime Testing Service (FTS) – BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

NatWest and Nuance – Tackling Fraud Together

Outstanding Training Initiative

Cifas Fraud and Cyber Academy

DCPCU Protect Team

HMRC Counter Fraud Academy: Disclosure Training Team

Procurement Fraud Awareness e-learning with SFJ Accreditation by FPP/Inqual-pro

Outstanding New Product or Technology – sponsored by Cifas

Best Practice Standards and Indemnity Platforms – UK Finance Limited

Deduce Customer Alerts

HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness App

Lloyds Banking Group CPO Pega Cloud Delivery

Scout – Synalogik

Outstanding Partnership

International Charity Fraud Awareness Week – Fraud Advisory Panel and Charity Commission for England and Wales

National Investigation in partnership with BEIS

Better together : National Investigation Service, NHS Counter Fraud Authority, Greater Manchester Police Economic Crime Unit and Crown Prosecution Service

JMLIT Tax Crime and Evasion Group

Lloyds Banking Group & City of London Police

UK Finance & Members / City of London Police / Metropolitan Police Service (DCPCU)

Victim Support Sussex / Sussex Police / Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner

Outstanding Investigator

Clare Byrne – Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough Councils

David Campbell – HMRC

Ben Hobbs – City of London Police

Ruth Mumford – Eastern Region Special Operation Unit – Bedfordshire Police

Andy Siddle – HMRC

Temporary Detective Sergeant Matt Swift – Leicestershire Police

Outstanding Policing Initiative

Civil Recovery, Fraud Investigation Service Economic Crime Operations & Strategy – HMRC

Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) – City of London Police

National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit (NECVCU) – City of London Police

Outstanding Young Professional

Matthew Cooper – South Yorkshire Police

Detective Constable Matt Cornell – City of London Police

Samuel Dean – HMRC

Adam Mercer – Action Fraud – City of London Police

Laura Murphy – Government Internal Audit Agency

Jonathan Nelson – Herefordshire Council

Outstanding Prevention Initiative

Cifas’ Local Authorities Screening Service

COVID-19 Fraud Watch Initiative – Fraud Advisory Panel

Stephen Kelly – Essex & Kent Police SCD

Monzo Financial Crime Team

National Trading Standards Scams Team / Call Blockers

Nuance: Gatekeeper

Outstanding Tackling Economic Crime Professional

Sean Flynn – City of London Police

Claire Jenkins MSc FCCA – Companies House

Claire Norman – Jaja Finance.