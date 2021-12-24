Suntory joins IFPO UK as corporate member

IFPO UK and Ireland, the arm of the International Foundation of Protection Officers has Suntory Beverage & Food as a new corporate member. Suntory are behind such soft drinks as Lucozade, Ribena and Orangina and employs over 600 staff across sites in west London; Coleford in Gloucestershire (featured in our January 2018 print edition); and Dublin. Pictured left presenting the Corporate Membership Certificate is Mike Hurst, Director of IFPO UK and Ireland, to Guy Mathias, centre; and Nicholas Reed of Suntory.

Guy Mathias, Risk & Operations Director for Suntory GB&I said: “Suntory Beverage and Food GBI is delighted to support this initiative and we look forward to working with IFPO to support our key worker, front-line security personnel.”

And Nicholas Reed, GB&I Risk Manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a partnership with one of the only organisations dedicated to front-line security operatives. We are already members of security industry bodies, such as the Food and Drink Security Association, and personally registered members of security management professional associations. Joining IFPO UK & Ireland also aligns with our company’s Growing for Good vision which commits to investing in people. It also supports all our personnel involved in those operations with professional development and relevant guidance.”

Mike Hurst said: “We are delighted to welcome Suntory Beverage and Food GBI as corporate members of the IFPO and to celebrate our shared commitment to promote learning, skills and career development to frontline security professionals and to support their Mental Health and Wellbeing. It is great to see that a corporation of the size and reputation of Suntory values its people and their development so highly.”

