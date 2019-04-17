A Lisburn-based printing firm has highlighted its data security after work on company-wide training. Every employee at DLRT – from the managing director to the cleaner – has been awarded a ‘Staff Awareness’ certification after passing an assessment on GDPR regulations.

Colleagues took time out of their work to undergo the training course before taking part in an online assessment, organised by the consultancy IT Governance. Each team member passed the test, achieving marks above the 75 per cent pass rate. Even Violet Burns (pictured inset), DLRT’s long-standing cleaner for more than 15 years, took the test and achieved an excellent score.

Violet said: “I am delighted, I was nervous at first but the sense of achievement is great, I have told all my Grandchildren how well Nanna has done!! It also helps me understand how important personal information is and why we are so good at managing it.”

Peter Thomas, Managing Director at DLRT, said: “We manage data on behalf of our customers and this is underpinned by the existing ISO 27001 information security management standard, as well as Cyber Essentials Plus. However, these to an extent are structural, and we wanted to ensure our staff are fully aware and enabled when it comes to understanding our obligations to our customers, their data and how it is stored. I’m very proud of my team and the level of engagement they each showed to pass this difficult assessment with top marks.”