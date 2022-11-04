ST22 Heathrow raises charity cash

The Security TWENTY year of exhibitions around the British Isles by Professional Security Magazine closed yesterday for 2022 with ST22 Heathrow. The venue was a new name, at the same place as pre-covid; the Radisson RED, previously the Park Inn, at the roundabout before the tunnel to the airport.

Magazine MD Roy Cooper said afterwards: “It’s been a great show. We have had record attendance.” As for the night before, when exhibitors and other guests have an informal get-together, Professional Security put some extra pre-Christmas effort in and besides the hot buffet supper had a band that included karaoke for the brave. As always, the night was also for fund-raising for a good cause, typically one nominated by a guest. Last night’s was the prostrate cancer charity, Prost8. Roy said: “We had a bit of a party. We raised £3250 for the charity, thanks particularly to an anonymous donation of £1000.”

Prost8 founder and CEO Paul Sayer, pictured left, with Roy Cooper, had a stand at the actual show, beside the entry desk, that was on hand to field inquiries.

So now, as Roy added, the magazine is looking ahead and starting to plan (already!) for ST23. Here are the dates and venues:

ST23 Birmingham – Thursday, February 16, Hilton Metropole Hotel, Birmingham NEC;

ST23 Glasgow – Thursday, March 30, Hilton Hotel, Glasgow;

ST23 Newport – Tuesday, June 6, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport South Wales;

ST23 Manchester Summer Sizzler – Thursday, July 6, Old Trafford Stadium;

ST23 Dublin – Tuesday, September 5, Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown Hotel, Dublin;

ST23 Belfast – Thursday, September 7, Europa Hotel, Belfast; and

ST23 London – Thursday, November 2, Radisson Red Hotel, London Heathrow.

Note the changes from 2022. While next year will have the same number of ST events, seven, in the same regions, the new addition for 2022, in Wales, has moved from Cardiff. For the first time ST Manchester has moved out of the city centre to the home of Manchester United FC. ST in Ireland is still a double-header, in the same venues as in September 2022, but the order has switched to Dublin then Belfast. It’s free to attend any of the shows, but we do ask that you sign up in advance; you can register through the Professional Security website, or by emailing organiser Liz Lloyd at liz@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

ST22 Heathrow included a conference alongside; note that ST23 will only have such a conference at Birmingham, and London. Yesterday’s chaired by Mike White had manufacturer updates, from Stratus Technologies, Hikvision, and Seagate; the latest on apprenticeships and training from Skills for Security; updates from Paul Cartlidge of the Security Industry Authority, and Richard Jenkins, chief exec of the National Security Inspectorate; and last but not least before lunch, a talk on holistic security by Ellie Hurst, of the information security awareness consultancy Advent IM. More in the December print edition of Professional Security.

Were you at Heathrow, did we take your picture?! Visit the gallery section of the website to find out.