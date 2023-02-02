Spot the Robot Dog at Manchester

Marlowe Fire & Security will be showcasing their Spot – the four legged dog-like robot – at Carlisle Support Services’ Innovation Lab on Thursday, February 23.

Spot will be on patrol at the event at the Manchester Central Convention Complex. Visitors can find out more about how robot dogs can assist with surveillance, safety and security operations. As featured in the November print edition of Professional Security Magazine when its American manufacturer Boston Dynamics exhibited at the NEC, Spot can understand and navigate an environment independently. Using sensors, AI and machine learning, Spot can carry out autonomous missions including sensing and inspecting sites and capturing data. A business can monitor assets and make informed decisions, while freeing up employees for value-added work. The robot can perform perimeter patrols either independently or supervised by a human, and can also be operated and controlled remotely via a tablet.

Machine learning enables Spot to adapt to terrain and create a map of its patrol area. It can cruise over loose gravel, curbs, grass, stairs, rough terrain, and its 360 degree perception allows it to avoid obstacles. Spot can be deployed in hazardous situations that may be too dangerous, or too difficult, for human entry, reducing risk and enabling operators to assess suspected hazards from a distance. Spot can detect potentially dangerous hot spots on machines or electrical conductors, water and steam leaks, gas leaks or fires, radiation, vibration, and even noise anomalies, to detect abnormal operating noises like ticking, grinding, or whirring. Spot may be a fit for manufacturing, construction, power and utilities, besides public safety.

Paul Mather, Managing Director of Marlowe Fire & Security said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Carlisle Support Services and excited to be exhibiting at the Innovation Lab event, where we will showcase our latest innovative solutions including Spot. Innovation is at the forefront of all we do at Marlowe Fire & Security and now AI-enabled video analytics can be leveraged in more sectors than ever before to improve safety, security and operational efficiency.”

Chief Executive Officer of the event’s host, Carlisle Support Services, Paul Evans said: “Helping organisations keep up to date with the latest solutions and technologies such as Spot the robot dog is precisely what the Innovation Lab intends to do. We are pleased to have Marlowe demonstrate Spot’s ability to carry out autonomous missions, therefore improving efficiency and elevating safety, particularly in hazardous situations.”

Event registrations for the free to attend Innovation Lab are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/507406465397.

