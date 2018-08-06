A signing choir of around 30 children from All Faiths Children’s Academy in Rochester in Kent are to defend their national crown at the annual National Signing Choir Competition thanks to sponsorship from a local Rochester-based company, Calibre Facility Services Ltd.

In May, All Faiths Revolutionaries – AFR, won at the competition in Gillingham, Kent and were crowned National Signing Choir Junior Champions. In May 2019 the choir will be travelling to Caird Hall in Dundee, to defend their title against signing choirs from around the UK. The cost of getting the children and their helpers to Scotland has been met by donations from friends and family as well as sponsorship from Calibre.

Adam Jessup-Smithers, director of Revolution, leader of both Revolution Signing Choir and AFR and a Specialist Teaching Assistant at the Academy, said: “We are so unbelievably grateful to all of those who have given generously and shown tremendous support to help the children on their way to the championships. Calibre’s support has made a huge difference and the children are over the moon, as you can imagine.

“AFR, made up of both deaf and hearing children are simply inspirational! Their dedication and commitment are next to none and I could not be prouder to be part of their journey. Using British Sign Language, AFR sign the lyrics of songs combined with unique choreography to create a spectacular performance that can be enjoyed by both the deaf and hearing communities.

Lorraine Roberts of Calibre added: “We’re so happy we have been able to support Adam and the choir in this way as one of our business partners has a child who attends. We have seen first hand how much it means to her and how much good Adam and his team are doing with the All Faiths Revolutionaries.”