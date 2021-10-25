SmartWater acquisition

SmartWater Group has acquired Tag Security Holdings (TSH), backed by its primary investment partner, Freshstream. The acquisition is SmartWater’s first since Freshstream’s investment in March 2021, which allowed the Group to target new sectors and to develop its services to meet the security needs of a diverse set of customers across new geographies, the company says.

TSH operates as BetaGuard in Europe and as Tag Guard in the UK. It offers site intruder detection and access control products and services that are often deployed alongside SmartWater marking products. Under the terms of the agreement it will continue to serve its customers as distinct brands within the expanded SmartWater Group.

SmartWater says this deal adds to its ability to meet demand for its products in the European Union, most notably the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Phil Cleary, CEO of Telford-based SmartWater said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone as it establishes a strong foothold for the SmartWater Group in mainland Europe. We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues as we continue to drive the business forward both in the UK and internationally.”

Martin Berends, Managing Director of TSH, added: “Given the synergies and market potential we’ve found a natural home within the SmartWater Group. We’re excited by the opportunity to provide an even broader span of technologies that deter crime and maximise the chances of a successful criminal prosecution.”

About the firm

SmartWater forensic marking products are typically in use in infrastructure such as railways, construction, and vacant property. Visit www.smartwater.com.