Sizewell C contract

G4S Secure Solutions UK, an arm of the security multi-national, has another major contract in the nuclear sector: the Sizewell C nuclear plant.

The energy generator EDF has awarded a £4.3m interim security contract to G4S. So far, over 50 local residents have applied for positions or are in the process of on-boarding, including the Contract Manager, James Self, pictured.

James, who was born and raised in Suffolk, joined G4S in 2018 as a Security Training Manager at Hinkley Point C, in Somerset, before transferring to work at the Sizewell C interim contract, as the Contract Manager.

James said: “It’s so exciting to be working at Sizewell C and being involved in job creation for the people of Suffolk and East Anglia like myself. There’s going to be plenty of opportunities for those looking to change careers or get on the employment ladder, and they’ll be supported by an experienced and friendly team throughout their time with us.

“The roles we are recruiting for are more than a Security Guard. You’ll ensure the safety of our customers, contractors and their staff, their buildings and assets, whilst delivering excellent customer service in a safe and secure environment.”

EDF at Hinkley Point as at Sizewell is keen to make jobs for locals. Construction of Sizewell C is expected to take ten years.

This contract for Sizewell C is expected to continue through 2023 and roles will comprise of vetting employees; managing access to the site in the access control team, monitoring surveillance systems, the perimeter of the site and being involved in incident management reporting. G4S is also behind the Sizewell C Induction Team. Almost four-fifths of these new roles will be filled by workers who do not hold a Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence, and applying to the regulator for that badge will be funded by G4S.

The working hours will vary depending on the role. Some roles will be Monday to Friday office hours and others will be on shifts.

Since July 2015, G4S has been working on a ten-year contract to provide security services during the construction of Hinkley Point C, off the Somerset coast, the first new nuclear power station built in Britain for a generation, last featured in the print edition of Professional Security magazine last September and October.

Two years later, the same customer, EDF, awarded G4S a multi-million pound contract, to provide facilities management services at the same site.

Alistair McBride, Strategic Account Director for G4S UK’s Nuclear Power and Utilities Sector, said: “For over a decade, G4S has been committed to securing the UK’s critical national infrastructure and we’re incredibly proud of our work in creating thousands of job opportunities for local residents and sector specialists throughout the country.”

Anyone who is interested in the roles available at Sizewell C with G4S can visit the company’s careers website: https://www.g4s.com/en-gb/careers.