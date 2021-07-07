SIA good practice advice for doors

As lockdown measures are relaxed, some door staff will be returning to work at licensed premises having not worked there for a while, says the regulator the Security Industry Authority. As the SIA adds, door staff do a difficult job, dealing with members of the public in challenging circumstances and often placing themselves in harm’s way.

Hence some online guidance by the SIA on good practice to help doors staff continue to protect the public and keep themselves safe. It’s in line with what door work is about regardless of the pandemic, and the training required by the SIA for door licences, covering safer physical intervention and looking out for vulnerable people, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or separated from friends on a night out, or being threatened.

The SIA is also reminding door staff of a 2019 case study document, ‘a fatal restraint‘, about the death of a pub-goer arising from a restraint outside a venue.

Visit the SIA website at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others-guidance-for-door-supervisors.

As background, in April the SIA brought in new training requirements for door and guarding licences, for the first time requiring top-up training for those renewing badges, besides added training to the curriculum for those taking a course to apply for a badge for the first time.

Photo by Mark Rowe; pavement markers for social distancing outside a pub, Lincoln, summer 2020.