Evolution, the Buckinghamshire-based fire and security systems business, has appointed Mark Emery as its new Service Operations Manager.

Mark’s main task will be to manage service delivery in the UK, bringing the company’s branches together through service and operations. As well as overseeing regulatory requirements of engineer training and familiarity with key legislation, Mark will work with the firm’s Scottish and Irish teams to maintain levels of customer service.

He joins the business with more than 30 years’ experience in the fire and security sector, having worked as Business Manager and National Service Manager at a UK technology security business. Mark will report to Neil Harris, Group Operations Director. Neil said: “His knowledge of the security industry, and the experience he has gained in senior management roles, will be of significant benefit as we continue to grow the business at home and internationally.”

Mark, pictured, said: “I’m pleased and excited to join Evolution, a company that continues to grow and expand. I’m looking forward to getting started and working with my new colleagues in the group to enhance the company’s service delivery and customer satisfaction levels.”