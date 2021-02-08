Sam Fregapane, pictured, has become Senior Business Development Manager at Lodge Service. He’s to support security system users in the corporate, logistics and retail sectors served by the contract firm. He joins from Matthews Environmental Solutions Ltd and has previously worked with at OCS, Chubb Security, Atalian Servest and Courage.

He says: “Security needs have changed as a result of coronavirus and there’s a new demand for remote monitoring services, to minimise interaction of security officers with staff, customers and other people on site. There are new opportunities with the range of technologies to monitor queues, empty buildings and especially logistics chains, given the major increase in goods distribution and home delivery.

“However we find that guarding is still essential to the blend of services – especially now for key-holding and emergency response, to deal with onsite criminality and breaches in the rules regarding safe distancing and face cover.”.

Lodge Service recently launched new security support for organisations affected by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown regulations. Automated systems include CCTV thermal imaging and fever screening, as well as face mask compliance and people flow management, monitored from the company’s new intelligence centre in London, which offers 24/7 response call-out.

He advises that the process of ensuring protection starts with a survey to assess the threats and risks to a client’s business resulting from the new coronavirus environment. Then risk assessment for physical and personnel security, from building entry and exit, to storage, handling and goods in transit.