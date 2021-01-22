Lodge Service has launched new security support services for organisations affected by the coronavirus pandemic and Government lockdown rules. That includes management of on-site queues and social distancing; CCTV thermal imaging and fever screening; face mask compliance and people flow management; and remote systems monitoring with 24/7 response call-out.

Andy Cockerill, operations director at Lodge, says: “We’ve seen an upsurge in demand from retail, corporate and logistics sectors looking for help to protect their people, profits and assets from a range of new security and safety threats. Businesses want help to ensure compliance with COVID-19 rules by visitors, as well as protection from opportunistic and organised crime gangs. Intelligent CCTV systems – with remote monitoring to identify incidents centrally and then alert local security teams – can reduce both risk and operational costs considerably.”

The service starts with a survey to assess the threats and risks to a client’s business resulting from the pandemic, says Andy Cockerill, and then the specification of a proportionate security response. Risk assessment by the security consultancy takes in physical and personnel security – from building entry and exit, to storage, handling and goods in transit.

The audit and risk management team at Lodge Service conducts Covid-19 secure assurance audits for single premises and satellite sites across the UK to ensure that each is following the correct processes and guidelines for compliance with Coronavirus regulations.

Activities assessed for retailers include customer flow management, mandatory signage, safe point of sale operations and stock and cash handling.

CCTV face mask detection and safe occupancy and distancing systems use AI (Artificial Intelligence) software to enable remote monitoring and detection. There are wide fields of view to cover large areas and accurate people count for both inside and outside premises, for offices, shops, hospitality venues and transport hubs.

Temperature screening with a thermal detection CCTV system enables automatic screening of a large number of customers or other site visitors. With non-contact temperature measurement from a distance of one metre, this avoids the need to employ support staff to manually test each visitor to the location.

An audio alarm alerts the on-site manager if a person has an elevated skin-surface temperature when they pass within the range of a system camera.

Lodge Service can install IP cameras for wire-free CCTV installation and connection over the internet, as well as EPoS and other protection, monitored from the Lodgic Intelligence Centre. The centre features incident verification, management and event escalation, with SMART alerts by phone and messaging to contact the business owner or a nominated manager. Monitoring also includes BMS (Building Management Services) for lighting and HVAC control.

Home-working has produced a major growth in-home deliveries, which can create risks for logistics chains, says Andy Cockerill. Businesses can protect storage, handling and delivery operations with vehicle tracking and CCTV monitoring systems, from the warehouse to delivery in-store or to a residential address.

About Lodge Service

Lodge Service celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. The firm offers 24-7 DCD (Driver Controlled Delivery) and lone worker systems, for protection for out of hours deliveries. Vehicles are monitored in transit and on arrival. to enable the remote opening of barriers and entrances, while providing CCTV surveillance and two-way voice communication for entry and unloading operations, until the vehicle safely leaves the premises. Visit https://lodgeservice.com/.