The Scottish Cyber Awards 2021 are now open to enter. Now in their fifth year, the awards in 11 categories celebrate the people and organisations working to make a difference to Scotland’s cyber security.

The winners are due to be named on Thursday, February 25, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh. New categories for 2021 include Cyber Educator of the Year sponsored by the SQA; and Diversity Champion sponsored by Sapphire. Other categories recognise the Best Cyber Start-Up, Outstanding Woman in Cyber and Best Cyber Breakthrough.

A Best Customer Experience category is chosen by the public. The public vote will open once entries close with the company receiving the most votes crowned as the winner of that category. On the night, judges will also recognise a ‘Champion of Champions’. In 2020 that was Emily Beeney of Morgan Stanley.

Individuals can vote or themselves/their organisation or nominate someone who they feel is deserving until Wednesday, November 25. Winners from the 2020 awards included Full Proxy, Young Scot and Strathclyde University.

Jude McCorry, CEO of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre, which oversees the awards, said: “The cyber resilience shown by individuals and businesses over the last 12 months has been inspiring. Unfortunately, cyberattacks show no sign of slowing, but we know that Scotland is home to a united cyber defence community.

“The Scottish Cyber Awards 2021 will recognise the dedication and commitment of those within the industry to combat threats that might not only impact their own organisation, but the wider population. Now, more than ever, we need to honour the achievements of those in this community and I can’t wait to celebrate with you all.”

The SBRC has brought together a new judging committee from across the emergency services, public sector and industry. The judges include:

ACC Angela McLaren, Executive lead for Organised Crime, Counter Terrorism and Intelligence, Police Scotland

Theresa Swayne, Senior Development Manager at Highlands and Islands Enterprise

Jude McCorry, CEO, Scottish Business Resilience Centre

Paul Atkinson, Partner – Par-Equity, Entrepreneur, and serial angel investor

Clare El Azebbi, Head of the Cyber Resilience Unit in the Scottish Government

Ellen Wong, Principal Officer, U.S. Consulate General Edinburgh

Assistant Chief Constable McLaren added: “The Scottish Cyber Awards judging panel represents a cross section of those with a close relationship to all things cyber – whether that is in defining policy, combatting crime or shaping business resilience plans. The efforts of the few within the cybersecurity sector are there to benefit the many, and so it is fitting that we recognise the hard work being done in this area across the length and breadth of Scotland.”

Confirmed sponsors for 2021 include Adarma, Checkpoint (Bronze Sponsor), Sapphire, ScotlandIS, Scottish Qualifications Authority and Varonis (Bronze Sponsor), with more to follow.

Visit https://scottishcyberawards.co.uk/. The awards will feature as part of Cyber Scotland Week.