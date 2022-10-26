Scams, counterfeits, illicit goods

During the cost of living crisis, scams, counterfeit goods, unsafe products on sale and food fraud are all on the rise, UK Trading Standards suggests.

According to the Impacts and Outcomes Report 2021/22, from ACTSO (the Association of Chief Trading Standards Officers), Trading Standards seized over four million counterfeit products with a market value of £111m – three times more than the previous year. They’ve also seen an increase in the amount of illicit tobacco, as some 14.9m illicit cigarettes have been seized.

Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), John Herriman said: “This latest research not only demonstrates the significant impact that Trading Standards makes to protect consumers and businesses, but it also suggests that our cost-of-living crisis is likely to exacerbate already high levels of detriment UK consumers are facing.

“The current economic situation is inevitably causing consumers and businesses to tighten their belts, but in consequence unscrupulous and rogue traders are exploiting this increased vulnerability. The data clearly shows not only the significant impact Trading Standards is making to address consumer detriment but also that the risks to consumers from scams, counterfeit and illicit goods, and false and misleading prices are on the rise.”

CTSI recently reported energy efficiency scams – such as offers of rebates and invites to apply for grants.

Meanwhile, as the October 31 self-assessment paper tax return deadline approaches, HM Revenue and Customs is urging self-assessment customers to be alert to fraudsters and scams that ask for their personal information or bank details. In the 12 months to August 2022, HMRC responded to more than 180,000 referrals of suspicious contact from the public, of which almost 81,000 were scams offering fake tax rebates.

Criminals claiming to be from HMRC have targeted people by email, text and phone with scam communications ranging from offering bogus tax rebates to threatening arrest for tax evasion.

HMRC will never call threatening arrest. Suspicious texts claiming to be from HMRC can be forwarded to 60599 and emails to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk. Any suspected tax scam phone calls can be reported to HMRC using the online form on GOV.UK.

Blood donation phishing warning

The counter-fraud trade body Cifas is warning of potential phishing and smishing messages claiming to be from the NHS Blood Donation service. In response to a genuine NHS amber alert over donor blood stocks, the Blood Donation Service has seen a spike in website visitors and phone calls offering donations.

The public are reminded that they may receive scam texts purporting to be from the blood donation service, which ask for their personal information. If the message purports to be from the NHS Blood Donation Service then don’t click on any links, but instead visit www.blood.co.uk or call the service on 0300 123 23 23. If you believe you’ve received a suspicious text, forward it to 7726 for the UK official NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) to investigate.

Malware-infected apps

The tech firm Meta has announced they have identified over 400 malicious iOS and Android apps which harvest Facebook login credentials in 2022. These apps were masquerading as photo editors and games. A key indicator of these apps is a lack of functionality until the user provides their Facebook credentials to login, at which stage the malware collects this information, providing attackers with full access to the victim’s account.

Smartphone users are encouraged to only download trusted apps from known developers and to check smartphone bills regularly. Members of the public should consider running regular anti-malware scans on their devices to check for any malicious software.

Police impersonators

Cifas has received information regarding fraudulent letters being circulated claiming to be from Warwickshire Police. One of the letters requests that the recipient approach bank staff to help an investigation, with another asked to take part in undercover activity on behalf of Warwickshire Police. Warwickshire Police has since issued a statement, asking people for people to be alert to any communication purporting to be from them. Cifas is asking the public not to engage with any received letters of this nature and to report any such communication to their local police force by calling 101.

Amber Burridge, Head of Intelligence for Cifas, said: ‘With winter approaching, criminals continue to find ways to deceive a public struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Self-assessment taxpayers are frequently targeted and, as people look to make extra income during a time of rising inflation and shrinking household budgets, investment scams have been making the rounds on social media.

‘Fraudsters continue to look for victims from whom they can steal money and personal information which can be used to commit further fraud. Stop and think carefully before responding to unsolicited texts or emails and challenge requests to part with your personal or financial details. Remember to only download or visit apps from trusted sources and developers.’

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact their bank or financial service provider immediately and report the fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via www.actionfraud.police.uk.