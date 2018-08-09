The PCI Security Standards Council which covers payment card security has set up its inaugural Global Executive Assessor Roundtable. It’s to serve as a direct channel for communication between senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership. Members are from:

• Advantio Limited

• atsec (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd

• Coalfire Systems, Inc

• ControlCase, LLC

• Foregenix Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Internet Security Auditors

• K3DES, LLC

• MCI Communications, Inc. dba Verizon Business Services

• NCC Services Ltd

• Payment Software Company (PSC)

• Protiviti

• RSM US LLP

• Schellman & Company, LLC

• SecurityMetrics, Inc.

• SISA

• Sysxnet Limited, dba Sysnet Global Solutions

• Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

• usd AG

• UL Transaction Security PTY Ltd

Foregenix, a specialist in PCI Forensics (PFI), investigates organisations’ data breaches. It describes itself as a Point-to-Point Encryption assessor and reports that it has recently completed compliance validation for 47pc of the world’s P2PE projects, the latest being Africa’s first validated P2PE payment system.

Foregenix’s CEO Andrew Henwood, pictured, says: ‘I’m pleased we are contributing positively to our industry in lifting cyber security best practice and providing global and regional perspectives and technical insight as the world’s largest self-funded and independent PCI Assessment Company. We’re looking forward to working with other talented professionals to improve PCI assessor capabilities that will deliver better services and value to merchants, service providers, banks and third parties we all work to protect.’

PCI SSC executive director Lance J Johnson says: ‘The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs. We look forward to working with Foregenix in our efforts to help organisations secure payment data globally.’

And PCI SSC chief operating officer Mauro Lance says: ‘We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we are providing the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today’s modern cybercriminal. We’re pleased to have Foregenix on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being done to increase payment security globally.’

About PCI DSS

The Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council (SSC) founding members, American Express, Discover Financial Services, JCB International, MasterCard, and Visa Inc., agreed to incorporate the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as part of the technical requirements for each of their data security compliance. Others taking part may be merchants, banks, processors, hardware and software developers, and point-of-sale vendors.

Visit https://www.pcisecuritystandards.org.