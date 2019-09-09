The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has awarded STANLEY Security an award to mark its practices and achievements in helping its colleagues and subcontractors get home safely at the end of the working day. STANLEY Security has achieved a Gold in the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

The awards recognise achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Pete Walker – Stanley Security EHS Manager said: “We are honoured to have won the Gold award for our health and safety practices. Our ‘think safe, work safe, go home safer’ campaign is a great initiative to continually improve our health and safety practices and for our peers to look up to as being the flag bearers of health and safety for the workforce – and beyond. We consistently document by recording, monitoring and reviewing all internal accidents to study how they can be avoided in the future.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards have become the key fixture in the health and safety calendar with new sponsors and new awards this year including the Leisure Safety Awards, the Safe@Work Safe@Home Award and the Inspiration Awards. Highly-respected, with almost 2,000 entrants every year, RoSPA award winners benefit from the wide-ranging rewards of improved sector reputation.”

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards, orders of distinction and the Patron’s Award are presented to those sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years. Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education.

There are specialist awards for health at work, environmental management and fleet safety, and excellence trophies for the best international, new entry, workforce involvement and organisation operating or based in Scotland. RoSPA’s top accolade is the Sir George Earle Trophy.

Headline sponsor of the RoSPA Awards 2019 is NEBOSH – the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for the 14th consecutive year.

Visit www.stanleysecurity.co.uk.