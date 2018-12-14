Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has opened an office in Kuala Lumpur. Besides developing and working with new clients in the area, the Malaysian office i will also support Active Risk’s sales and support operations in Melbourne, Australia.

Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Marketing at Sword Active Risk said; “Our new office in Kuala Lumpur supports our expansion plans to meet the growing demand for risk management software, building on our presence in Asia. This focus on Malaysia is as a result of the demand in the area for our risk management solution from many different industries – including railway, engineering and utilities organisations. They have large, complex infrastructure projects which carry high risk in operational costs and resource management to deliver and complete in rigid timescales. ARM is proven risk management software that has been deployed by clients in many high profile projects and we have worked with partners to deliver on the critical milestones.”

Sword Active Risk has recently completed the last of its Global Conference events, held in Sydney, for Active Risk Manager (ARM) customers, risk practitioners and consultants. The company launched a Partner Program for Risk Consultants in July 2017. Visit www.sword-group.com.