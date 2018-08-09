Risk Advisory new CEO

At the risk management consultancy Risk Advisory, David Claridge is the new CEO. He took over formally from August 1, completing a planned transition with Bill Waite, who has led the London-based business for 17 years and was a founder. Bill Waite will remain as a board director and will continue to be involved in a non-executive capacity.

David joined the consultants in 2001 as a founder of a new security practice. Over the last six years he has served as CIO (chief information officer) and since 2015 as COO, and as a board director. During that time he has overseen a number of business transformation projects and the development of the Group’s strategic plan. He holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of St Andrews.

Risk Advisory’s Chairman Leslie Ferrar said: “David was the unanimous and obvious choice for this position. He is a highly respected and experienced risk management practitioner, who knows every inch of the business and has a clear vision for the future of Risk Advisory.”

Bill Waite said: “I have the utmost confidence in David and am certain that he will continue to grow our business and support our customers with the world class service they expect from Risk Advisory.”

And David Claridge said: “I want to thank Bill for building and leading a business over more than two decades that we are all extremely proud of. Bill offered me a fantastic opportunity to join Risk Advisory when he had just become CEO himself and has guided and supported me throughout. I am honoured and thrilled to be asked to lead our incredible team into the next phase of growth. I will continue to uphold the founding principles of the business. Ethics, integrity and trust are the cornerstones of what we do and who we are, and will be the basis of our future success.”

About Risk Advisory

It’s based at More London Riverside, pictured, beside City Hall in SE1. Visit www.riskadvisory.com.