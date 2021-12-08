RISC chair

Dame Julie Kenny DL has been elected to serve as chair of the UK’s Security and Resilience Industry Suppliers Community (RISC).

Julie, pictured, was the chair of the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) between 2010 and 2012; and the Security Equipment Manufacturers section twice between 1998 and 2004. She started her career in litigation before turning to manufacturing, founding the alarm panel manufacturer and BSIA member Pyronix Limited in 1986, which is now a part of the multi-national Hikvision. Julie also holds a CBE, DBE and an Honorary Doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University in recognition of her contribution to business and community in South Yorkshire. She received the Freedom of the Borough of Rotherham, her hometown, in 2021.

Taking over from Sir Kevin Tebbit, Julie will commence her role in January 2022.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, said: “The Association is delighted that Dame Julie has been elected to be the Chair of RISC. Her commitment to the BSIA and the wider security sector has truly influenced the landscape of our industry, and her strategic expertise and extensive knowledge of the public, private and voluntary sectors make her a perfect fit for such an important role.”

Dame Julie said: “It is an honour for me to accept the role as Chair of RISC and I would like to thank Sir Kevin for his significant contribution in progressing its important work.

“I believe my knowledge and experience of how central government works, together with the strategic leadership experience I have gained in ensuring the progression of all the organisations I have been involved with during my career will enable me to continue the vital work of this alliance.”

About RISC

Set up in 2007, by the defence trade body ADS, the BSIA and techUK, RISC is an umbrella group of trade associations, suppliers and other bodies that represent the UK’s security and resilience sector, that serves as a channel of communication between UK security and resilience, the Home Office, and other government departments and agencies on security-related requirements and policy issues. Visit https://www.riscuk.org/.