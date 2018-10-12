New from Checkpoint Systems is a range of CableLok products – the Alpha Z-Line Mini CableLok.

The company says that they’re suitable for footwear, high-end fashion accessories and clothing, developed by Checkpoint’s Alpha High Theft division.

Reusable and portable, the product allows customers to browse a store freely; and it enables retailers to securely display merchandise openly, with store staff able to concentrate on selling to customers rather than searching for products in a store room or locked cabinet. Available in both AM and RF technology, the product will alarm if the lanyard is cut by a dishonest shopper, while the EAS antenna will alert store staff if the CableLok is in the detection field.

The CableLok is attached by looping the lanyard around a non-removable part of the merchandise and clipping it into the ‘housing’. The product can be detached using a range of keys, including the S3 HandKey, Multi-Detatcher and Super XT Key.

Mike French, Business Unit Director at Checkpoint Systems UK, said: “Being able to display merchandise openly is of paramount importance in today’s retail industry. Shoppers want to interact with products and locking items away in cabinets or keeping one shoe in the store room is no longer a viable option. However, it’s equally important that open merchandising doesn’t lead to an increase in shrinkage.

“Our new Z-Line Mini CableLok is an innovative solution to both these problems that doesn’t detract or impact the visual appeal of a product. It’s another example of how our Alpha division is developing unique solutions that tackle specific retailer issues.”

