To mark the start of an annual ‘Respect for Shopworkers Week’, the shop workers’ union is hosting a gathering in London of retail employers and the retail trade’s representative bodies, on what the union describes as the continuing problem of violence, threats and abuse against shop workers.

For a 16-page report on retail security best practice – covering environmental design, reporting and work procedures and physical security, visit https://www.usdaw.org.uk/FFFsummit22. For example some retailers carry out store openings and closures with a minimum of two staff (that is, to avoid lone workers at a vulnerable time of day or night). Other retailers also mentioned the use of ‘deter not detain’ or ‘run, hide, tell’ policies and other measures to avoid conflict.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw General Secretary says: “A key part of the Usdaw ‘Freedom from Fear’ campaign is working with employers to help make stores safe working environments and protect our members from abuse and attacks. It is shocking that our survey found that over seven in ten of retail staff are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence. While a number of recent triggers for abuse, such as face masks and social distancing, no longer apply; the level of issues faced by retail workers is still higher than before the pandemic.

“The retailer’s response to our survey, who employ nearly one million workers, clearly demonstrates the sector’s commitment to tackling abuse of shop workers and highlights best practice ideas. The aim of this project is to bring the industry together and work collaboratively to tackle violence and abuse. We sincerely hope that all retailers will find this report useful and provide ideas on how to better tackle the issue.

“However, this is not a concern that can be resolved by the retail industry alone. Despite the investment and engagement from so many retailers, violence and abuse have continued to rise. If we are to truly tackle these issues, we must continue to engage with politicians and the police, to press for action on retail crime prevention, detection and access to justice.”

The union also welcomes supportive managers and employment policies, and concluded in the report “that no retail worker should face a financial detriment as a result of being a victim of abuse or violence at work. We encourage the small number of retailers whose sick pay policy does not provide additional support in these circumstances to review those policies.”

Usdaw’s 2022 survey

Based on 4,676 responses, the union’s latest survey shows (with last year’s results in brackets): 71.21 per cent (89pc) were verbally abused, and 48.12pc (64pc) were threatened. About one in seven, 15 per cent shop workers reported that they had been assaulted during their career; and 5.13pc (11pc) had been assaulted this year. Asked “On a scale of one to ten how confident are you that reporting abuse, threats and violence will make a difference” 45.28pc scored less than five out of ten. Some 20pc of those who’d been assaulted said that they didn’t report it. The final results of the survey will be published in 2023.

Background

This year the Home Office has backed the #ShopKind advertising campaign (pictured, a ShopKind poster at a B&Q till), urging customers to be respectful of staff in stores. For support from the Association of Convenience Stores, visit the ACS website. See also the recent ACS Chief Executive James Lowman’s blog: What’s Driving the Worrying Rise in Theft?

More on retail loss prevention and security in the December print edition of Professional Security Magazine.