Regional Defence and Security Cluster launch at 3CDSE

After three pandemic-related postponements, the Three Counties Defence and Security Expo is about to run in Malvern for the fourth time. The organisers of 3CDSE say that the Integrated Review provides the backdrop to this 2021 event, and how science and technology will help the UK’s security and defence, while building resilience at home and overseas.

The show brings together the military, law enforcement, intelligence and security agencies with industry. Exhibitors will be demonstrating the latest in cyber security, wearable technologies, space engineering, secure communications and CBRN defences. The event runs on Wednesday and Thursday, November 3 and 4 (opening, 10am) at the Three Counties Showground on the outskirts of the Worcestershire town.

The trade association for which 3CDSE is a showcase, the Three Counties Defence and Security Group (3CDSG) is on day two launching a pilot scheme of the new 3CRDSC (Three Counties Regional Defence and Security Cluster). The aim; is to provide solutions to challenges set by the likes of GCHQ (whose Cheltenham base is nearby) and DASA. Hence the citing of the show and the ‘cluster’ as many defence and cyber-security SMEs and larger firms such as Qinetiq have been and are based locally.

On day two, conference speakers will explore the themes around the main four objectives of the Integrated Review – to give its full title, the Integrated Security, Defence and Foreign Policy Review, published in March. Talks at the event are from Air Commodore Steve Bentley (UK Strategic Command Head of Capability for Special Projects, MoD), former senior policeman Brett Lovegrove (consultancy Valentis Bridge), Lindsay Whyte (Constella Intelligence), Miriam Howe (BAE Systems) and Hinesh Mehta (The Cyber Resilience Centre).

Richard Morgan, President of 3CDSE and 3CDSG said “It is with a mixture of relief and excitement that we prepare to welcome everyone to the Three Counties Defence and Security Expo. The event is the leading Expo for the special user group of the UK defence and security industry. The aim of this event is to promote business-to-business networking with key decision-makers and to share and amplify innovative thinking and ideas within the industry.

“This will be only our fourth Expo, so it is quite astonishing to see more than 130 exhibitors including Primes and SMEs as well as representatives from the MoD, DASA and the United States Department of Defence, to whom we extend a warm welcome. The emergence of Regional Defence and Security Clusters signals even greater opportunities for us to create successful networks and we look forward to launching the 3CRDSC at the event.”

A networking dinner is on the Wednesday evening.

Visit https://www.3cdse.co.uk.

For the Integrated Review in full visit https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/the-integrated-review-2021.