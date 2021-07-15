Justin Crump has been presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson. Justin accepted the award on behalf of Sibylline, the intelligence and geopolitical risk advisory company that he formed in 2010, for its success in international trade. The firm now has 41 with principal hubs in London, Singapore, and New York.

Justin, pictured fifth from right, accepted the award at the Army Flying Museum, an apt setting as Justin now serves at the Army Middle Wallop airbase as a reservist. Justin said: “I am really delighted to receive this accolade on behalf of Sibylline. Its timing could not be more apt to recognise the team. The past 18 months have really highlighted why we do what we do.”

Last year the company offered its predictive analysis and reporting around Covid-19 for free. Justin recalls: “The team unanimously felt that it was more important and ethical to help those trying to mitigate risks and seize opportunities in this difficult market than it was to capitalise on the apparent opportunity. I am proud of the team and pleased that their hard work is recognised in this award.”

Nigel Atkinson Esq says: “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are for outstanding achievement by UK businesses, which I am delighted to present to Sibylline for their contribution to the international Covid-19 effort. I hope that this award will be a boost to all the Sibylline staff and I thank you all for your efforts.”

Also in attendance was General Sir James Everard, formerly NATO’s deputy supreme allied commander Europe and one of Sibylline’s key strategic advisors.

Attributing much of the firm’s success to lessons he learnt while serving, Justin says, “Our work is based on providing trusted advice to some of the biggest organisations in the world. In addition to teamwork, this means respect, integrity and innovation are key – all things I learned the true importance of during military service. Above all else, we put our team first, with the simple mission of being the company people are proudest to work for in this sector; it therefore gives me huge joy to accept this award as a token of their fantastic achievements during a hugely testing time.”

For examples of the company’s work visit https://www.sibylline.co.uk/blog/.