At GMS Group, Sarah Field has been promoted to Property Client Services Director. Sarah, pictured, has worked for GMS for 15 years, in a variety of roles, mainly in the Property Division, working alongside Insolvency Practitioners and Managing Agents.

She says: “I am delighted to be promoted to Property Client Services Director as it will give me a great opportunity to use the full breadth of knowledge I have obtained whilst at the GMS Group. Particularly in the Property Division, where I have been the first point of contact when a client has taken over a vacant property, I have guided them through their compliance duties and insurance obligations and have become a specialist in the insurers code of practice.

“GMS Group has always had a strong client centric ethos in which our services and solutions in the security and void property industry help us lead the field. Whilst not losing touch with day-to-day operations, I am looking forward to developing more strategic solutions to benefit our already loyal clients. Delivering a trusted, high quality client service has never been more important in our ever changing world and I relish the opportunity to lead our new phase of growth.”

And Neil Male, CEO at GMS Group says, “As a long serving and dedicated member of staff, it is my pleasure to congratulate Sarah on her promotion. She has been a critical member of the team for many years and her passion and energy for delivering an excellent service to our clients has been unwavering.”

One of GMS Group’s first clients in the Property Division is Avison Young (originally GVA). Alan Ryall, Principal, Head of UK Restructuring Solutions at Avison Young says: “We have worked with the property team at GMS Group since 1998, servicing our teams across the UK, as well as looking after vacant properties on behalf of our Fixed Charge Receivers. Sarah has been key to the success of our working relationship and has become a real asset to our business too. Congratulations Sarah, we look forward to working with you in your new role.”

GMS Property have among their insolvency clients household names such as Avison Young and Grant Thornton and have worked on insolvency cases such as Pochins, Carcraft and Cath Kidston.