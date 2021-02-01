The Buckinghamshire-based security firm Evolution has launched a new Professional Services division. That’s to provide specialist IT security and software support services to clients, besides other integrators and installers.

The division will support clients with server and operating systems upgrade planning and set-up, secure and resilient cyber network design and testing, plus system programming and migration and maintenance services.

The division is headed by the company’s Technical Director Derrel Beasley.

Derrel, pictured, says: “With modern integrated security and fire systems now fully immersed in ever-evolving and often cloud-based IT systems, the requirement for trusted and proven expertise in the design, delivery, management and support of these systems has become essential.

“I’m excited that we can now offer our IT security design, management and support expertise to all end-users and other security integrators around the world with complete confidentiality.”

Visit www.evolutionsecurity.com.