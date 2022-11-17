New from the manufacturer Hikvision is Hik-Partner Pro, that the company describes as a one-stop security management platform for installers, distributors, and system integrators. It’s an upgrade of Hik-ProConnect and comes in mobile and PC versions.

Users of Hik-ProConnect can log in to the new platform with their existing account. They will be notified with a pop-up window to migrate when they open Hik-ProConnect, with further instruction to upgrade or download Hik-Partner Pro. Upgrade availability may vary by country, region, or device.

Partners can get these benefits:

– access to up-to-date product, sales and marketing information; Hik-Partner Pro continues to demonstrate Hikvision products and solutions, besides marketing handouts for partners to acquire. Partners can also follow various sales promotions on the platform.

– for businesses, value-added services. Inheriting from Hik-ProConnect, Hik-Partner Pro enables remote device configuration and maintenance. It further allows security installers to provide value-added service packages to their customers, such as device health monitoring and employee management.

– and skills and tools. The “how-to” guides will further assist partners’ daily work with installation know-how, while the security tools can also help partners better serve their customers, such as selecting suitable products and making customised quotations for customers.

More at https://www.hikvision.com/uk/products/software/hik-partner-pro/.

For a three-minute video see Youtube.