Peter Greenwood Award

The Fire & Security Association (FSA), part of the electro-technical and engineering association the ECA, is taking nominations from the industry for this year’s FSA Awards. The industry bodies now supporting the awards are: BAFE the fire sector body; Fire Protection Association (FPA); National Security Inspectorate (NSI) and Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board (SSAIB).

There are two individual FSA Awards – the Peter Greenwood Security Award, and the Ian Marsh Fire Award. A panel of judges from the FSA partners and supporters will determine two, based on their contribution to the industry. Peter Greenwood, who died in 1995, was a head of ECA’s Security Group and was involved with its Fire Group. He was also a founder member of the umbrella group the Security Industry Lead Body (SILB).

The judging panel for this year’s awards is: Tom Brookes, Chair, FSA; Una Riley, former Master of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals; Alan Wilson, Managing Director, SELECT, the Scottish arm of the ECA; Richard Jenkins, CEO of the NSI; and Alex Carmichael, Chief Executive, SSAIB.

FSA Chair and Managing Director of Lindum Fire Services Ltd Tom Brookes said: “The FSA is delighted to see these awards move from strength to strength, with the entire industry now getting behind both the Peter Greenwood Security Award and the Ian Marsh Fire Award. We encourage the industry to put forward well deserving individuals for the awards.”

Both awards are being presented at the IFSEC ‘Security and Fire Excellence Awards’ on Wednesday, November 20, at the Park Lane Hilton in London. The winners of both FSA Awards (plus one guest each) will receive free places on the FSA’s table on the evening.

For details, or to nominate someone for either award, visit the ECA website. Nominations close on September 13.