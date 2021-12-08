Perils of hiding presents in popular places

Think carefully when hiding Christmas presents, in case burglars are on the look-out, warns an insurer. A study by Aviva suggests we are creatures of habit, as the most common places for stashing gifts are on top of or inside wardrobes (as done by 27 per cent of those people hiding Christmas presents), under beds (17pc) and in lofts or attics (12pc). Some 8pc of gift-givers hide items in garages or sheds, while 7pc keep presents in their cars, ahead of the big day.

Sarah Applegate, Head of Data Science for Aviva says: “There are a few things to consider when it comes to hiding Christmas presents – and not just making sure that prying eyes can’t find them! Sadly burglaries tend to increase during the darker months, and If presents are stored in ‘traditional’ places such as in wardrobes or under beds, they may be easier for burglars to find.”

If people store presents outside the main home, insurance limits for items in outbuildings and vehicles are often lower than for possessions inside the home. This could mean if items are stolen from these spots, people may not be able to claim for the full cost of their gifts, if the value is above the limit for these locations, the firm says.

Sarah Applegate adds: “It’s also advisable that more valuable items are stored inside the main home, rather than a car, shed or garage. Contents in outbuildings usually have an upper limit of between £1,500 and £2,500 for theft claims. Contents limits on motor insurance policies tend to be lower than this – usually ranging from between £100 to £1,000, depending on the policy – so customers should consider carefully if sheds and cars are really the best places to store their purchases.”

Some, 38pc of gift-givers have forgotten where they hid an item. While most (74pc) found the missing presents before December 25, a quarter didn’t remember in time – and some of these gifts (8pc) were never found. A quarter of UK adults (24pc) said they had already bought Christmas presents by the start of November, and a further third (32pc) expected to have done their shopping before the beginning of December.

While theft claims fell in 2020 when people were spending more time at home due to covid lockdowns, Aviva reports that they increased by 33pc between January and September 2021.