Percepto Solution are among exhibitors at the IFSEC 2019 show at Excel in London Docklands from June 18 to 20. Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Percepto, Ariel Avitan, says: “We will demonstrate how the Percepto solution delivers aerial surveillance through patrols, real-time detection and tracking of humans and vehicles, as well as anomaly detection, all without the need for an on-site operator or pilot.”

Visitors to IFSEC can see how the Sparrow drones take off automatically to perform pre-scheduled missions such as patrolling a perimeter. Should a drone detect an object of interest (such as a person or a vehicle in a restricted area), an alert is automatically triggered and the control room operator is able to view the real-time camera footage as the drone tracks the object. Sparrow drones can also be used as first responders when launched on-demand by an operator, or when triggered via an integrated system such as a smart fence.

Once a mission has been completed it returns to its base station – an enclosed weather-proof box, stationed in the field – where automated post flight checks and fast battery charging is completed, so the drone is primed for the next mission. The firm says its base station is a key feature of its next generation release and will be on display for the first time at IFSEC.

Drones will become part of the fabric of security and surveillance operations, according to Avitan. “Whether deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with the control room VMS or other security systems, Percepto provide security teams with a level of aerial surveillance that was inconceivable and unattainable for the vast majority of large enterprises until recently.”

Visit: www.ifsec.events/international.