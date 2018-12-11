The number of people seeking information about pension scams has soared since the launch of a first joint campaign by the regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and The Pensions Regulator (TPR) in the summer.

In the 55 days before the launch around 31,000 people visited the ScamSmart website; an average of 562 per day. In the 55 days after the launch this rose five-fold to more than 173,000 – an average of 3,145 per day and the equivalent of one every 27 seconds. Also, over 370 pensions holders were warned about an unauthorised firm after using the Warning List, an online tool that helps consumers check a list of firms operating without authorisation.

The campaign urges all pension holders to be on their guard against pension scams as new research suggests that half (52pc) of 45 to 65 year olds with a pension do not think they are likely be targeted by a pension scam. The most common reasons given were that they are too savvy to be scammed (21pc) or that they didn’t have enough money saved in their pension (18pc).

Victims of pension scams last year lost an average of £91,000 each to fraudsters. They reported receiving cold-calls, offers of free pension reviews and promises that they would get high rates of return – all of which are key warning signs of scams. Research from the FCA estimates over ten million UK adults received an unsolicited pension offer in just one year. The Treasury has laid regulations that will ban pension cold calling early in 2019.

The regulators are urging the public to be ‘ScamSmart’ with their pension and always check who they’re dealing with. The regulators recommend four simple steps to protect yourself from pension scams:

Reject unexpected pension offers whether made online, on social media or over the phone

Check who you’re dealing with before changing your pension arrangements – check the FCA Register or call the FCA contact centre on 0800 111 6768 to see if the firm you are dealing with is authorised by the FCA

Don’t be rushed or pressured into making any decision about your pension

Consider getting impartial information and advice

If you think you’ve been a victim of a pension scam, report it. Visit www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart.

Mark Steward, the FCA’s Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, said: ‘Our research shows that many pension holders believe they are too savvy to be scammed. But pension scams are often very sophisticated and difficult to spot. Scammers will target people from all walks of life and with any size pension. The best way to protect yourself is to always check the FCA Register to make sure that anyone offering you pension advice or any other financial service is authorised by the FCA.’

The FCA and TPR are part of Project Bloom, a multi-agency taskforce to combat pension scams. It includes the Department for Work and Pensions, HM Treasury, the Serious Fraud Office, City of London Police, the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, The Pensions Advisory Service and the National Crime Agency.