Pacesetters awards lunch

Royal Windsor Racecourse was again the venue and again the sun shone on the sixth ACS Pacesetters Achievement Awards Lunch, run by FM Contract Watch, on Wednesday, May 22. More than 200 Pacesetters company members’ staff, clients and guests attended. After drinks at the Riverbank Pavilion, each member company attending was presented with an ACS Pacesetters 2019 Award to recognise that they have achieved an Security Industry Authority (SIA) Approved Contractor Scheme score in the top 15 per cent of all accredited companies.

Besides the three-course meal, Margaret Durr, Head of Field Operations (Services) at the NSI, spoke on the recent updates and scoring criteria to the SIA Self-Assessment Workbook. After lunch, Andrew Donaldson, Head of Special Projects at Pool Re, the UK official terrorism reinsurer gave an update on national counter terrorism before presenting the individual Security Officer of Distinction Awards.

The judges stated that the standard of nomination to receive one of these awards was exceptional this year and every front-line Security Officer was to be congratulated for their actions. All of the officers nominated were of great credit to their company and included heroic actions putting their own lives at risk, whether seeking to arrest dangerous criminals, save lives or deal with individuals with serious mental health problems.

The ACS Pacesetters officer award winners for 2019, pictured at Windsor, were:

• Muhammad Ali – CIS Security Limited

• Tom Atley – Ward Security Limited

• Richard Breckon – OCS Group UK Limited

• Steve Brooks – Westgrove Support Services Limited

• John Curry – ABM Group (UK) Limited

• Sara Day – Incentive Facilities Management Limited

• Julio Ferreira – Axis Security Services Limited

• David Johnston & Aaron Mohangee – Land Sheriffs Limited

• Kieran Khan – SafetyNet Security Group Limited

• Peter Luckman – MAN Commercial Protection Limited

• William Smith – Interr Security

• Kevin Walters – ICTS (UK) Limited; and

• Darren Winters & Ryan Tench – Venture Security Management Limited

Pacesetters thanked sponsors, who made the event possible: Broadstone Engage Ltd, Centralus PLC, Core Security Systems Ltd, Eurotech Monitoring Services Ltd, First Response Group Ltd, NSI, Sutton Specialist Risks and TrackTik.

Each year, organisers select a charity to support and this year’s chosen charity was Felix Fund – The Bomb Disposal Charity. CEO, Melanie Moughton, gave a talk on how this Oxfordshire charity aims to assist with the well-being of people within the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (OED) and Search Community, and their families, physically or mentally. Continued exposure to stress can have lasting effects. A raffle and other donations raised £1,835; raffle prizes were donated by Ward Security Ltd, Westgrove Support Services Ltd, Centralus PLC, FM Contract Watch, TC Facilities Management Ltd and Royal Windsor Racecourse.

Visit www.acspacesetters.co.uk.