OSPAs thought leadership afternoon

Here’s the line-up of speakers at the fifth Security Thought Leadership Summit as part of the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs).

The afternoon is run by the OSPAs organisers with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), at the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday, February 23. The event was a full house last year. Book at https://uk.theospas.com/ospas-thought-leadership-summit/.

Doors open at 11.30am. There will be an exhibition of security products and services, lunch beforehand, and the event will end around 5pm. That gives those awards finalists and others attending the awards ceremony in the evening to change into black-tie. Pictured, a panel on stage at the February 2022 event, with OSPAs founder Prof Martin Gill chairing (right).

Third Party Certification – Delivering Buyer Confidence

Richard Jenkins – Chief Executive, National Security Inspectorate (NSI)

Public and private sector collaboration: what are the barriers and opportunities?

David Ward – Director, DW Associates

There is so much discussion, at almost every conference, about the merits of the public and private sector working together. Sometimes it is presented as an unqualified good. In reality competing ideologies – not least the profit motive of the private sector versus the service motive of the public sector – and different perspectives on priorities; collaboration is seen as a bigger deal by the private sector and are amongst the issues that thwart progress. In this presentation the realities are discussed with a real example (tackling terrorism in the City), looking not just at what worked but what were the problems and how were they overcome? In short, what lessons can be learnt and by whom?

What do insurers think of the security sector?

Mark Dunham – Chair of RISCAuthority, Head of Technical Underwriting at AVIVA

Insurers are important players when it comes to engaging with clients on security matters. In some ways insurers play a key role in driving interest in security and encouraging better provision. But what do insurers think of the security sector? Do insurers trust private security? Do they view the security sector as a major partner in reducing risks? Do they value what security offers? What do they see as the gaps and how can these be filled? How important is the pending Protect Duty now and going forward, and what are insurers expecting of security?

Developing security industry capability: what is happening?

Amanda Gentle – Senior Manager (Strategy and Scheme Delivery), Security Industry Authority (SIA)

How do we know good professional development in security from bad? How doable is it to develop a universal frame of reference for skills? Where can someone go to find the very best security industry career advice? What needs to happen to ensure private security can become a career of choice? These are important questions and in this presentation the SIA will discuss its work with the Skills Board and others to professionalise the industry.

Purchasing good security: what are the modern drivers for buying decisions?

Clare Rogers – Senior Operations Manager (Services), National Security Inspectorate (NSI)

Joanne Kenny – Commercial Lead, Crown Commercial Service

Mike Reddington – CEO, British Security Industry Association (BSIA)

The effective procurement of security services has long been undermined by a perception that buyers are primarily focussed on cost rather than value, are under appreciative, or unaware of the risks associated with low-cost solutions, and the benefits associated with value driven services. Yet there are new pressures now and new frameworks too. For example, the Crown Commercial Service requires 10% of the value of a contract to be focussed on social value themes. Sustainability and the green agenda are driving a focus in some areas or are perceived to be.

Buyers will be aware of Martyn’s Law and may soon find they are required to adhere to specific responsibilities for publicly accessible locations, and the safety of people using them. They will want to know service providers are up to the mark, yet it’s not clear how they will ensure this. Embedding duties into codes of practice and standards could aid buyers. Many believe legislation is required to force a change in behaviour both amongst the emergency services and the private security sector. Is legislation necessary to drive more secure environments, and best practice in purchasing and security delivery? What will drive purchasing behaviours that serve public safety?

What would improve the security sector’s image?: what the bosses say

Sarah Jane Cork – Managing Director, Bidvest Noonan

Peter Harrison – Managing Director, FGH Security

This session from last year has been included again with a different focus. We have invited bosses to talk about the challenges they face, and those they feel the sector faces in improving the security sector and the environment in which it operates. What do they see as the main obstacles to progress, and how might these be overcome? What needs to change and how?

Reflecting on my route to conducting terrorist activities: questions and answers

Frank Portinari – Former offender

In this presentation a former offender talks about his journey into terrorism; an intriguing insight also given in one of Prof Martin Gill’s thought leadership webinars.

The offending started with fighting rival fans on the terraces, then football hooliganism developed into extremism, and then into terrorist activities. Along the way there were many opportunities to prevent the slide into crime; why were they not taken? Frank will address some of these issues and answer audience questions on preventing radicalisation.